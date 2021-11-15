How Angus businesses can get their hands on up to £25,000

An error occurred. Please try again.

Businesses in Angus are being given the chance to get their hands on funding of up to £25,000 through a new scheme.

The local authority is making £600,000 available to firms that want to “innovate, diversify and future proof” as they recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Companies are now able to apply for the funding for the next three weeks.

Who can apply for the funding?

Angus Council says traders can apply for grants to help with a range of changes to their businesses.

Examples include:

Introducing an online selling function

Buying new equipment in support of new product manufacture

Working with other companies or independently to bid for tenders/contracts

Marketing and promotion of new services or products

Targeting new customers

Councillor David Fairweather, Angus Council leader, said: “It is our hope and intention that these valuable cash injections can assist our local business people to grow and flourish as we escape the clutches of the most challenging of times.

“We hope the money can help secure growth and opportunity through innovation and modern business approaches, protect and create jobs, encourage fresh ideas and enhance our local economy.

“We have secured agreement from Scottish Government to use our unallocated discretionary funding in order to support Angus businesses.

“I am certain it will be money well spent in supporting new approaches and impetus in Angus.”

How much money is available?

One-off grants of £2,000, £5,000, £8,000 or £15,000 are available for businesses to apply for.

There will also be a total of 12 payments worth £25,000 through a Dragons’ Den-style pitching event before a panel of Angus business leaders.

The council says that to qualify, submissions will have to demonstrate they are particularly innovative and that they have an excellent chance of achieving significant economic impact.