Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

How Angus businesses can get their hands on up to £25,000

By Amie Flett
November 15 2021, 10.46am
Businesses in Angus can apply for new grants.
Businesses in Angus can apply for new grants.

Businesses in Angus are being given the chance to get their hands on funding of up to £25,000 through a new scheme.

The local authority is making £600,000 available to firms that want to “innovate, diversify and future proof” as they recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Companies are now able to apply for the funding for the next three weeks.

Who can apply for the funding?

Angus Council says traders can apply for grants to help with a range of changes to their businesses.

Examples include:

  • Introducing an online selling function
  • Buying new equipment in support of new product manufacture
  • Working with other companies or independently to bid for tenders/contracts
  • Marketing and promotion of new services or products
  • Targeting new customers

Councillor David Fairweather, Angus Council leader, said: “It is our hope and intention that these valuable cash injections can assist our local business people to grow and flourish as we escape the clutches of the most challenging of times.

Council leader David Fairweather.

“We hope the money can help secure growth and opportunity through innovation and modern business approaches, protect and create jobs, encourage fresh ideas and enhance our local economy.

“We have secured agreement from Scottish Government to use our unallocated discretionary funding in order to support Angus businesses.

“I am certain it will be money well spent in supporting new approaches and impetus in Angus.”

How much money is available?

One-off grants of £2,000, £5,000, £8,000 or £15,000 are available for businesses to apply for.

There will also be a total of 12 payments worth £25,000 through a Dragons’ Den-style pitching event before a panel of Angus business leaders.

The council says that to qualify, submissions will have to demonstrate they are particularly innovative and that they have an excellent chance of achieving significant economic impact.

Industry bodies call for business rates discounts for retailers

More from The Courier