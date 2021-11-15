Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Breathing Space bench sited at D&A College Arbroath campus

By Graham Brown
November 15 2021, 10.42am Updated: November 15 2021, 10.49am
Breathing Space national co-ordinator Tony McLaren, Students' Association president Amy Monks and College principal Simon Hewitt at the new bench. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

World Kindness Day has been marked with the installation of a new Breathing Space bench at Dundee and Angus College campus in Arbroath.

Breathing Space is a free and confidential mental health phone support service.

It is available to Scots experiencing low mood, depression or anxiety.

The idea behind its benches is to create an informal place to encourage people to sit down and have a conversation about what matters to them.

It is part of a wider initiative by Breathing Space.

The organisation aims to enhance spaces where communities can connect outdoors and improve their mental wellbeing.

D&A College Arbroath
Students’ Association rresident Amy Monks, Breathing Space national co-ordinator Tony McLaren and D&A College Rrincipal Simon Hewitt at the bench. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Benches at campuses in Angus and Dundee

Last year the college unveiled its first bench at its Gardyne campus in Dundee.

And the college has welcomed the addition of one at the Keptie Road campus in the Angus town.

D&A College learning and teaching skills mentor Barry Carmichael said: “I am really pleased to strengthen our ongoing partnership with the acquisition of two more benches at our Kingsway and Arbroath campuses.

“These benches are a powerful symbol of mental health and wellbeing and provide an excellent reflective space for all members of the D&A family.”

Lisa-Jane Dock of NHS 24’s Breathing Space service added: “It’s great to be working with the college to create this space for people to relax, connect and focus on their mental wellbeing.

“Kindness can have such a positive impact on ourselves and on each other.

“For anyone struggling with their mental health, our advisors are here to help.”

The Breathing Space phoneline is on 0800 838587.

World Kindness Day is observed internationally on November 13.

It was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement.

