Breathing Space bench sited at D&A College Arbroath campus

World Kindness Day has been marked with the installation of a new Breathing Space bench at Dundee and Angus College campus in Arbroath.

Breathing Space is a free and confidential mental health phone support service.

It is available to Scots experiencing low mood, depression or anxiety.

The idea behind its benches is to create an informal place to encourage people to sit down and have a conversation about what matters to them.

It is part of a wider initiative by Breathing Space.

The organisation aims to enhance spaces where communities can connect outdoors and improve their mental wellbeing.

Benches at campuses in Angus and Dundee

Last year the college unveiled its first bench at its Gardyne campus in Dundee.

And the college has welcomed the addition of one at the Keptie Road campus in the Angus town.

D&A College learning and teaching skills mentor Barry Carmichael said: “I am really pleased to strengthen our ongoing partnership with the acquisition of two more benches at our Kingsway and Arbroath campuses.

“These benches are a powerful symbol of mental health and wellbeing and provide an excellent reflective space for all members of the D&A family.”

Lisa-Jane Dock of NHS 24’s Breathing Space service added: “It’s great to be working with the college to create this space for people to relax, connect and focus on their mental wellbeing.

“Kindness can have such a positive impact on ourselves and on each other.

“For anyone struggling with their mental health, our advisors are here to help.”

The Breathing Space phoneline is on 0800 838587.

World Kindness Day is observed internationally on November 13.

It was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement.