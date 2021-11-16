Forfar developer Guild Homes claims town faces housing shortage in call for quick decision on 245-house planning bid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Detailed plans for a doubling of a Forfar housebuilder’s town development have now come forward.

And Guild Homes has pressed Angus Council for a quick decision on its West Turfbeg bid.

They say it is needed to avert a shortage of new housing in the town.

The housebuilder has already sold 80% of the homes at its 236-property Strathmore Fields development.

And it hopes to extend the site west towards the town bypass by another 245 homes.

But the farmland the firm aims to build on lies outside the local development plan boundary.

Guild Homes say a shortage of new homes could see demand outstrip supply.

And they warn that could bump up prices for buyers looking to move to the area.

So they have asked Angus planning chiefs to make a decision on their bid within four months.

The West Turfbeg proposal

Detailed plans show 245 houses on the 30 hectare site at Garth Farm.

Bounded by Kirriemuir Road to the north, the site sits west of the company’s under-construction Strathmore Fields development.

The new homes are to be built in three phases if planning permission is granted.

It would extend development of Forfar to near the Kirriemuir junction on the A90 town bypass.

Pressure on local infrastructure including primary school and GP provision were highlighted as areas of concern when the plans first emerged.

Guild Homes’ position

The company says: “The proposed development will provide a seamless extension to the ongoing development at Strathmore Fields.

“Over 80% (of the homes there) are now sold or under contract leaving only a selection of the larger properties available.

“To date the development has delivered 36 affordable homes which are all now occupied.

“The new proposal is a direct response to an identified housing land shortage in the Forfar area.

“It is clear that there are a number of allocated sites in the area which have failed to deliver any housing or are providing houses at a much slower rate than originally anticipated.

“As a result, less houses have been delivered than are required.

“Unless a new site is provided promptly this will have a knock-on impact on house prices within the area, with demand outstripping supply.

“The proposed houses could progress as soon as planning consent is granted.”

Affordable homes and smaller mainstream houses are in the first phase.

The company adds: “We would request that this application is treated as a priority and determined within the statutory four-month period as provided for major planning applications.”

Spring determination deadline

Angus councillors are expected to consider the application in due course.

The authority’s planning department has set a target date of March 2 next year for the plan to be determined.

A new Angus development plan is not due to be adopted until 2024.

There are already proposals for two other sizeable development on the south west of the town.

Muir Homes plans to build 175 houses at Westfield Loan on a site beside Glamis Road.

And north-east developer Scotia Homes lodged a PAN for nearby land earlier this year but has yet to submit a full planning application for a 125-home development.