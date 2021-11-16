Forfar developer Guild Homes claims town faces housing shortage in call for quick decision on 245-house planning bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar developer Guild Homes claims town faces housing shortage in call for quick decision on 245-house planning bid

By Graham Brown
November 16 2021, 5.15pm Updated: November 16 2021, 5.47pm
Detailed plans have come forward for a 245-house expansion of Guild Homes' Strathmore Fields development in Forfar.

Detailed plans for a doubling of a Forfar housebuilder’s town development have now come forward.

And Guild Homes has pressed Angus Council for a quick decision on its West Turfbeg bid.

They say it is needed to avert a shortage of new housing in the town.

The housebuilder has already sold 80% of the homes at its 236-property Strathmore Fields development.

And it hopes to extend the site west towards the town bypass by another 245 homes.

Developer Guild Homes hopes to build on open farmland west of Forfar.

But the farmland the firm aims to build on lies outside the local development plan boundary.

Guild Homes say a shortage of new homes could see demand outstrip supply.

And they warn that could bump up prices for buyers looking to move to the area.

So they have asked Angus planning chiefs to make a decision on their bid within four months.

The West Turfbeg proposal

Detailed plans show 245 houses on the 30 hectare site at Garth Farm.

Bounded by Kirriemuir Road to the north, the site sits west of the company’s under-construction Strathmore Fields development.

The new homes are to be built in three phases if planning permission is granted.

It would extend development of Forfar to near the Kirriemuir junction on the A90 town bypass.

Pressure on local infrastructure including primary school and GP provision were highlighted as areas of concern when the plans first emerged.

Guild Homes’ position

The company says: “The proposed development will provide a seamless extension to the ongoing development at Strathmore Fields.

“Over 80% (of the homes there) are now sold or under contract leaving only a selection of the larger properties available.

“To date the development has delivered 36 affordable homes which are all now occupied.

Guild Homes’ Strathmore Fields developments is on Forfar’s northern edge. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

“The new proposal is a direct response to an identified housing land shortage in the Forfar area.

“It is clear that there are a number of allocated sites in the area which have failed to deliver any housing or are providing houses at a much slower rate than originally anticipated.

“As a result, less houses have been delivered than are required.

“Unless a new site is provided promptly this will have a knock-on impact on house prices within the area, with demand outstripping supply.

“The proposed houses could progress as soon as planning consent is granted.”

Affordable homes and smaller mainstream houses are in the first phase.

The company adds: “We would request that this application is treated as a priority and  determined within the statutory four-month period as provided for major planning applications.”

Spring determination deadline

Angus councillors are expected to consider the application in due course.

The authority’s planning department has set a target date of March 2 next year for the plan to be determined.

A new Angus development plan is not due to be adopted until 2024.

There are already proposals for two other sizeable development on the south west of the town.

Muir Homes plans to build 175 houses at Westfield Loan on a site beside Glamis Road.

And north-east developer Scotia Homes lodged a PAN for nearby land earlier this year but has yet to submit a full planning application for a 125-home development.