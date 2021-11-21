Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Over £30k raised to buy new vehicle for Angus man paralysed in freak accident

By Katy Scott
November 21 2021, 8.00am
kevin christie new car adapted vehicle
Kevin Christie and his new VW adapted vehicle with the main fundraiser Yvette Anderson and his dad Angus.

Locals have raised over £30,000 to buy a new adapted vehicle for a man paralysed in a freak accident years ago.

Kevin Christie broke his neck in 2004 after jumping into a paddling pool in Carnoustie.

He was left paralysed from the chest down, blind, and required a ventilator to assist his breathing overnight.

Now his local community, including long-time friend Yvette Anderson, have raised thousands through the Kevin Christie Fund to buy him a new adapted vehicle.

‘Freak accident’

“It was a crazy mishap,” said Kevin, 48.

“One day years ago, I thought I was going to be a bit of a smart arse and do an overhead somersault into a paddling pool and show off.

“Unfortunately I forgot to put my hands out and I landed on my head.

“At that point I broke my neck. Fortunately I can’t remember anything of it — I wasn’t even drinking, I hadn’t touched a drop.

“I’ll not be doing that again.”

adapted vehicle monifieth kevin christie
Kevin with his new car and his friend of more than two decades, Yvette.

Head fundraiser Yvette did not witness the accident, but she received a call about what had happened later in the day.

“It was quite a horrific time,” added Yvette, 46.

“It was just a freak accident.”

‘Horrific time’

The Kevin Christie Fund was launched soon after the 2004 accident to ensure Kevin maintained a good quality of life despite his injuries.

The fund has been used to buy Kevin his last car, an exercise bike and a table among other things.

His friends and family began fundraising for the new car in 2019.

Kevin said he was “over the moon” upon receiving the new vehicle.

Yvette said: “He had had his last car for about 11 years, so it was getting quite old and needing replaced.

“I decided to do the Kiltwalk and started fundraising on Facebook and it just took off from there.

“Kev is from Carnoustie, so a lot of local fundraisers got involved: the Co-op did a raffle and folk started donating money here, there and everywhere.

“The Carnoustie Links Golf Course where Kev’s dad used to work donated a substantial amount, about £15,000.

“The money raised from the Kiltwalk came to over £10,000 and the other efforts from locals brought the total amount to over £30,000 raised.”

‘Over the moon’

The pandemic paused the search for an adapted vehicle for over a year, until restrictions were relaxed in recent months.

“We saw a good Volkswagen Caddy in Newcastle and went down to pick it up,” said Yvette.

“It’s already been adapted for his use — the first car he had needed adapting, but it’s much easier to buy a car that’s already been adapted.”

adapted vehicle kevin christie monifieth
Kevin’s friends and family raised thousands to buy the new car.

Kevin, who lives in Monifieth, now wants to thank the community for their kind efforts towards securing a new mode of travel for him.

“I’m over the moon, it’s absolutely marvellous,” he said.

“I just want to thank everyone for their efforts and let them know it’s gone to a good cause. I’m really grateful.

“I’ve been out a couple of times and it’s just great.

“It’s got much better wheels than the wheelchair!”

‘More freedom’

Yvette, Kevin’s friend of over 20 years, added: “It’s good for Kev to get out and about and go a drive.

“It gives you a lot more freedom.”

Kevin hopes the new car helps to improve his quality of life, as he has already been out to visit family and friends.

“Hopefully the future is looking bright, and I can look forward with my eyes,” he said.

“Even though they’re not working.”