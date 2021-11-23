Water supply restored for Arbroath residents after burst pipe By Emma Duncan November 23 2021, 2.59pm Updated: November 23 2021, 5.52pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A burst water pipe in Arbroath that left residents without water has been repaired. The problem was discovered at around 1.45pm on Tuesday with Scottish Water confirming it was carrying out repairs to the pipe on Warddykes Avenue. It said that residents would experience “interruption to the water supply” while the issue was fixed. But the work had been completed by 4.40pm. The utilities firm said it could take up to two hours for customers to have their supply restored and that it would gradually come back on during that time. The repairs being carried out in #DD11 #Arbroath are now complete. Thank you for your patience throughout.https://t.co/E3DWZSNGug — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) November 23, 2021 More from The Courier Seawater at Monifieth and Broughty Ferry now safe for bathing after sewage leak Arbroath residents kick up a stink as ‘human poo’ pours out of overflowing drains Locals warned not to bathe in water at Monifieth after burst sewer pipe New Orleans residents struggle with sweltering heat after Hurricane Ida