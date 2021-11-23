Water supply restored for Arbroath residents after burst pipe

An error occurred. Please try again.

A burst water pipe in Arbroath that left residents without water has been repaired.

The problem was discovered at around 1.45pm on Tuesday with Scottish Water confirming it was carrying out repairs to the pipe on Warddykes Avenue.

It said that residents would experience “interruption to the water supply” while the issue was fixed.

But the work had been completed by 4.40pm.

The utilities firm said it could take up to two hours for customers to have their supply restored and that it would gradually come back on during that time.