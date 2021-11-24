‘It’s a step too far’: Arbroath Wetherspoons blocked in bid for third outside seating area

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has been knocked back in a bid to create more outdoor seating for Arbroath drinkers.

The chain hoped to add a third al fresco area to the popular Corn Exchange in Market Place.

But Angus councillors raised several issues around the idea.

And they unanimously rejected the application after one critic labelled it “a step too far”.

Pub bosses applied for four extra picnic benches – room for 16 customers – opposite the Market Place public toilets.

Its first outdoor area was set up in 2014.

And in 2019, Angus licensing board agreed an extension, despite local opposition.

But this time councillors delayed a decision so they could visit the pub and see where the new seating would go.

Communities committee consideration

And on Tuesday, communities committee members unanimously rejected the proposal.

Arbroath Independent councillor Lois Speed led opposition to the plan.

She moved refusal, saying: “I want to do all I can to support local business and stimulate our local economy.

“Especially after the hard times businesses have had.

“However, I’m really concerned about agreeing to the additional area requested.

“We do need to consider other businesses in the area.

“And most importantly, pedestrian access and accessibility.

“There would still be a passageway. However it would be quite restrictive.”

Accessibility worries

And she was concerned the plans showed a disabled access being blocked off by the extension.

“I’ve a number of constituents who contact me with issues they have on the high street, having to overcome street furniture and clutter that’s already there.

She said: “I just feel we would be adding to that clutter.

“And I’m not sure there is enough evidence the seating outside is being fully utilised at the moment.”

Councillors previously expressed surprise the pub doesn’t pay rent for parts of the pedestrian precinct it already occupies.

Brechin SNP member Kenny Braes said: “We’ve already given two areas to the pub here.

“I’ve been down various times and it’s never fully utilised.

“I don’t see any reason to give them more public property which the taxpayer is getting nothing for in return.”

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape added: “That’s a narrow part of the entrance to Market Place.

“With people there with pints in their hands it can be quite overbearing for others coming through there.

“I know it’s a duty for the licence holder to control that sort of thing.

“But why are we giving out public space and getting nothing in return for it?

“In this case I think it’s a step too far.”