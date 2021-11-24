Patience plea to Angus Council house tenants as fuel cost crisis hits £1.2 million central heating upgrade scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Patience plea to Angus Council house tenants as fuel cost crisis hits £1.2 million central heating upgrade scheme

By Graham Brown
November 24 2021, 12.20pm Updated: November 24 2021, 12.30pm
Angus Council's heating replacement programme has fallen well behind budget. Pic: Shutterstock.

Spiralling energy prices, global supply chain issues and the lingering effects of the pandemic have blasted a hole in a £1.2 million upgrade of Angus Council house heating systems.

And it’s brought a ‘be patient’ plea to tenants whose hopes of a cosy winter with new heating have plummeted like this week’s temperatures.

Housing bosses say a combination of factors beyond the authority’s control have hit the 2021/22 improvement programme.

The spending plan

The council has a total housing stock of more than 7,500 homes.

This year it planned to invest £1.2 million in replacing gas and electric heating systems as part of a rolling programme.

But just £98,000 of that was spent by the end of September.

There are hopes the pace of the programme will pick up.

However, housing chiefs are predicting an underspend of almost £400k at the end of the financial year.

Heating upgrades are just part of a planned £20m-plus Angus housing investment in 2021/22.

It includes £10m of new build and shared equity projects.

Catalogue of issues

Housing manager John Morrow flagged the problems in a monitoring report to Angus communities committee councillors this week.

He said: “The gas heating programme is a concern.

“There’s been a number of issues, not least the fallout from the increase in wholesale fuel prices.”

Earlier this week energy firm Bulb, which has 1.7 million customers, collapsed into special administration.

More than 20 suppliers have folded since the start of the year amid the soaring price of gas.

central heating

Mr Morrow added: “This has meant that larger energy companies are reluctant to take  on new customers.

“And this is impacting on tenant engagement with the meter installation process, preventing works from being commenced.

“This has in turn delayed the overall gas upgrade programme and resulted in an  options appraisal being commissioned to review the viability of the original project.”

But the problems are not only affecting gas heating replacements.

“The electrical heating upgrade to sheltered properties is currently delayed because of multiple global supply issues, most especially with radiator availability,” said Mr Morrow.

“However, works are programmed to be completed within the current financial year.”

Labour market problems

A variety of housing upgrade programmes also continue to feel the impact of a labour shortage in the construction industry.

“We are doing our best, and contractors are doing their best,” he said.

“But it’s a challenging labour market at the moment.

“There doesn’t seem to be any sign of it improving any time soon and these are issues being experienced across the country.”

He added: “We are doing our best to keep our tenants informed.

“And we do appreciate their patience.”

First tenants move in to new Arbroath council houses

More from The Courier