Carnoustie, Arbroath and Aberlemno in line for speed limit reductions

By Graham Brown
November 25 2021, 7.45am
The A930 approach to Carnoustie will become a 40mph zone. Pic: Chris Donnan/DCT Media.

Three Angus communities are getting speed reductions to slow down drivers

Carnoustie, Arbroath and the village of Aberlemno are all in line for the extra safety measures.

The moves have been brought in after speed surveys revealed the need to put the brakes on dozens of drivers.

What are the changes?

Carnoustie: A 40mph buffer zone will be put in place on the A930, west of the junction with Station Road, Barry.

Arbroath: The 30mph town limit on Seaton Road will be extended to Bearfaulds Road, adjacent to the Stewart Milne housing development.

In addition, a 40mph buffer zone will be applied to Seaton Road eastwards from the junction with Bearfaulds Road.

Aberlemno: 40mph buffer zones will be located on the B9134 at each end of the village.

Why are they needed?

In Carnoustie, a speed survey of 100 vehicles in less than 30 minutes found their average speed was 44mph around the Barry junction.

And 85% of traffic was travelling at up to 50mph.

Average speeds the north and south ends of Aberlemno were 42 and 37mph respectively as vehicles entered the village.

There was no speed survey data for Arbroath.

But the new limits are designed to improve safety around the hundreds of new homes being built there.

The changes were agreed by Angus communities councillors this week.

Local support

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape said: “Locals have been quite vocal about this.

“It’s basically a 60 mph right up to the entrance to Carnoustie – and many are going faster than that.

“The real concern has been the junction.”

But he failed in a bid to extend the buffer zone even further.

The 40mph signs will be just 130 metres west of the turn-off.

“I’d like to see them much further back – certainly at least two to three hundred metres,” he said.

“I don’t know if there’s a legal requirement for where the signs must go, but there’s a common sense to it.”

However, Angus roads chief Walter Scott said: “The distance is standard in terms of the siting of the sign.”

And he stressed the responsibility lies with the person behind the wheel.

“It’s incumbent on the driver to be within the speed limit by the time they get to the sign,” said Mr Scott.

Brechin and Edzell councillor Kenny Braes welcomed the Aberlemno move.

“I’ve had a lot of complaints from people in the village over all the years I’ve been a councillor,” he said.

“It’s not going to entirely solve the problem – I think everyone is aware of that.

“But it’s at least going to do something to help.”

