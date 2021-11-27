Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus Scouts have festive fundraising licked with return of Christmas post

By Graham Brown
November 27 2021, 7.45am Updated: November 27 2021, 1.35pm
Alistair Mearns, 8 and Joe Van Niekerk, 7, from the 1st Carnoustie Scout Group pop the first card in one of the local boxes. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Scout Post has swung back into action in the return of a major fundraiser for local groups.

It’s a major undertaking for groups in Arbroath, Carnoustie, Monifieth and Broughty Ferry.

But the rewards are worth it.

Each year, the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts collect, sort and deliver thousands of Christmas cards.

And it generates huge sums to keep local Scout groups running, as well as supporting local charities.

Bagpipes herald Carnoustie scheme

Carnoustie Scouts fanfared the opening of their postboxes with a tune on the bagpipes at the town Co-op.

Boxes are sited throughout the town.

Carnoustie Scouts
1st Carnoustie Scouts are excited their collection has started. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

A spokesperson said: “After another difficult year of dealing with ever changing Covid rules the whole Carnoustie 1st Scouting community is pulling together for the Scout post fundraiser.

“The dedicated, creative and enthusiastic leaders have kept all the young people going during this time.

“And we are even starting a new Squirrel group for 3-5 year olds.

“The Scout Post is the biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It will maintain the upkeep of the hall that is home to 130 young people and inspiring leaders encouraging skills for life.

Carnoustie Scouts
Joe Van Niekerk, 7, pops a card in to begin the Carnoustie Scout Post service. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“The Scout Post is always a superb fundraiser.

“It not only raises vital funds but also allows all members of the Scouts to be working within the wider community.

“Although the postboxes are in Carnoustie and the surrounding area, cards are passed and received from other Scouting groups in Arbroath, Monifieth and Broughty Ferry.

“It ensures fantastic service to a larger area.”

Carnoustie Scouts
Ready to deliver. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Arbroath preparations

Arbroath Scouts’ postboxes will open from December 2 to 16.

The cost is 30p per card and deliveries will be made over the weekend of December 18/19.

The post boxes are at Arbroath Library, Morrisons, Tesco, Co-op Mayfield, Co-op Timmergreens, McColl’s Kirkton, Brown’s Pet Store, Marlyn’s Hairdresser, Café Barista, Keptie Newsagents, Sea No Waste, Shop & Save Brechin Road, Warddykes School, Andy Stewart Court, Ashbrook Nursery and Scout HQ Keptie Road.

Ferry postboxes already open

In Broughty Ferry, the collections are already underway, at 40p per card.

Post boxes there will stay open until December 17.

They are at McPherson’s Pharmacy, Gillies, The Corner Shop, Forthill Road; M&S News, Nursery Road; Davidsons the Chemist, Panmurefield Village, Jessie’s Kitchen and Sainsburys.

