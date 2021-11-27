Angus Scouts have festive fundraising licked with return of Christmas post

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scout Post has swung back into action in the return of a major fundraiser for local groups.

It’s a major undertaking for groups in Arbroath, Carnoustie, Monifieth and Broughty Ferry.

But the rewards are worth it.

Each year, the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts collect, sort and deliver thousands of Christmas cards.

And it generates huge sums to keep local Scout groups running, as well as supporting local charities.

Bagpipes herald Carnoustie scheme

Carnoustie Scouts fanfared the opening of their postboxes with a tune on the bagpipes at the town Co-op.

Boxes are sited throughout the town.

A spokesperson said: “After another difficult year of dealing with ever changing Covid rules the whole Carnoustie 1st Scouting community is pulling together for the Scout post fundraiser.

“The dedicated, creative and enthusiastic leaders have kept all the young people going during this time.

“And we are even starting a new Squirrel group for 3-5 year olds.

“The Scout Post is the biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It will maintain the upkeep of the hall that is home to 130 young people and inspiring leaders encouraging skills for life.

“The Scout Post is always a superb fundraiser.

“It not only raises vital funds but also allows all members of the Scouts to be working within the wider community.

“Although the postboxes are in Carnoustie and the surrounding area, cards are passed and received from other Scouting groups in Arbroath, Monifieth and Broughty Ferry.

“It ensures fantastic service to a larger area.”

Arbroath preparations

Arbroath Scouts’ postboxes will open from December 2 to 16.

The cost is 30p per card and deliveries will be made over the weekend of December 18/19.

The post boxes are at Arbroath Library, Morrisons, Tesco, Co-op Mayfield, Co-op Timmergreens, McColl’s Kirkton, Brown’s Pet Store, Marlyn’s Hairdresser, Café Barista, Keptie Newsagents, Sea No Waste, Shop & Save Brechin Road, Warddykes School, Andy Stewart Court, Ashbrook Nursery and Scout HQ Keptie Road.

Ferry postboxes already open

In Broughty Ferry, the collections are already underway, at 40p per card.

Post boxes there will stay open until December 17.

They are at McPherson’s Pharmacy, Gillies, The Corner Shop, Forthill Road; M&S News, Nursery Road; Davidsons the Chemist, Panmurefield Village, Jessie’s Kitchen and Sainsburys.