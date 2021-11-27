Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus care home without power for almost 24 hours following Storm Arwen

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 27 2021, 5.51pm Updated: November 27 2021, 6.22pm
Abbey House Care Home was left without power for almost 24 hours
Abbey House Care Home was left without power for almost 24 hours

Elderly residents of an care home in Angus have gone without heating or electric lighting for almost 24 hours in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

Abbey House Residential Care home, on the outskirts of Kirriemuir, lost all power at around 6.30pm on Friday night.

It is claimed management at the care home were told by SSE on Saturday afternoon that it could be Sunday before power is restored.

To add to the care home’s woes, the telephone lines have also been down.

Local appeal

Following a social media appeal by Abbey House, local residents supplied generators and heaters late on Saturday afternoon.

The care home said: “Abbey House Residential care home has suffered some damage to the roof and is currently still within the area without any electricity.

“The back-up generator has been damaged…and power may not be back on until tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

“We are looking for any portable gas heating etc to help in the interim.”

Within only a few hours the home provided an update, saying: “We now have a petrol generator working and there is light.

“And heat, more importantly. Thank you all for your help and hopefully the power companies have it all back up and running sooner than later.”

Concern for residents

One Kirriemuir local told The Courier and Evening Telegraph there had been widespread concern for the elderly residents.

They said: “There was a lot of concern locally about the elderly at Abbey House.

“But it was great that after an appeal by the home, locals were able to help out.

“Everyone at the home and in the town did everything they could to try to keep the old folk as warm and comfortable as possible.

“For the power companies, elderly, vulnerable people should be a priority in conditions like this.”

SSE have been contacted for comment.

Arwen aftermath: Pictures show devastation caused in Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier