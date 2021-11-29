Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Six Angus and Perthshire schools to remain closed on Tuesday

By Katy Scott
November 29 2021, 5.24pm Updated: November 29 2021, 5.25pm
Murroes Primary School is among those remaining closed in Angus on Tuesday.

A number of schools across Angus and Perth and Kinross will remain closed on Tuesday due to power outages following Storm Arwen.

Twelve schools in Angus were closed on Monday due to power failures and damage caused by extreme weather over the weekend.

The majority were able to reopen, however a number of schools across Angus and Perthshire are still experiencing issues.

At least six will remain closed on Tuesday as the electricity network recovers from the storm.

Angus and Perthshire schools closed

The Angus schools affected are:

  • Airlie Primary School
  • Isla Primary School
  • Murroes Primary School
  • Maisondieu Primary Schools

In Perth and Kinross, Kettins Primary School and Kirkmichael Primary School will also remain closed on Tuesday due to the power loss.

No closures have been announced in Dundee or Fife.

The school closures were announced as power supplies across the country were severely disrupted by Storm Arwen.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) warned that homes in Perthshire and Angus could face “several days” of disruption.

An estimated 45,000 customers have been affected by the damage to the network after storms battered Tayside, Angus and Fife.

Up to 24,000 households are facing a fourth night without power.

Further updates on the electricity network recovery can be found on the SSEN website.

Storm Arwen power cuts: How to claim compensation

