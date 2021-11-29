Storm Arwen: Six Angus and Perthshire schools to remain closed on Tuesday

An error occurred. Please try again.

A number of schools across Angus and Perth and Kinross will remain closed on Tuesday due to power outages following Storm Arwen.

Twelve schools in Angus were closed on Monday due to power failures and damage caused by extreme weather over the weekend.

The majority were able to reopen, however a number of schools across Angus and Perthshire are still experiencing issues.

At least six will remain closed on Tuesday as the electricity network recovers from the storm.

Angus and Perthshire schools closed

The Angus schools affected are:

Airlie Primary School

Isla Primary School

Murroes Primary School

Maisondieu Primary Schools

In Perth and Kinross, Kettins Primary School and Kirkmichael Primary School will also remain closed on Tuesday due to the power loss.

No closures have been announced in Dundee or Fife.

The school closures were announced as power supplies across the country were severely disrupted by Storm Arwen.

Airlie, Isla, Murroes & Maisondieu Primary Schools will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday 29 Nov) due to power issues & damage from the storm. All other schools will be open. Home to school transport may still be affected. Updates will be posted at https://t.co/dPbkRFIYva — Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) November 29, 2021

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) warned that homes in Perthshire and Angus could face “several days” of disruption.

An estimated 45,000 customers have been affected by the damage to the network after storms battered Tayside, Angus and Fife.

Up to 24,000 households are facing a fourth night without power.

Further updates on the electricity network recovery can be found on the SSEN website.