Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose museum treasure trove of rarities unlocked for upcoming event

By Graham Brown
November 30 2021, 8.05am Updated: November 30 2021, 9.54am
Montrose museum collections technician Ingrid Leon with a bust by Adam Christie. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Local and international rarities have been brought out of the Montrose Museum collections for a special event next month.

In the first display of its kind since the pandemic, the work of ‘outsider artist’ Adam Christie and near 550-year-old Italian texts are among treasures going on show.

Montrose is one of the oldest purpose-built museums in Scotland.

And experts there hope the December 10 memory lane event will be an early festive treat for visitors.

Montrose museum
Collections technician Emma Longmuir with one of the artefacts for the Montrose museum display. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Alongside the centuries-old items, the archive team will also be hosting the first Ken Hay photographic drop-in day for 18 months.

His career spanned half a century and images of Montrose life from down the decades are always a hit with visitors.

In March, the museum was awarded more than £55,000 from Museums Galleries Scotland Covid-19 development fund.

And it is also staging the Royal Scottish Academy of Art and Architecture Ages of Wonder touring exhibition until January.

Here are some of the cultural gems going on show.

Adam Christie sculpture

Adam Christie, originally from Shetland, was a resident at Sunnyside asylum in Montrose for 50 years.

He was an ‘outsider artist’, with no formal artistic training and no involvement with the contemporary cultural scene, but was prolific in his creativity.

But Christie became well known for his sculptures, especially heads he carved from large stones found in nearby fields.

Montrose museum
Collections Technician Ingrid Leon with a bust by ‘outsider artist’ Adam Christie. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

He produced hundreds of these figures using homemade tools such as nails and shards of glass.

The museum has recently added his original musical compositions, oil paintings, wood and stone carvings and his sculpting tools to its collection.

Incunabulus

Incunabula is the name given to the very earliest printed texts that date from before 1500.

There are four volumes owned by Montrose Academy but in the care of Angus Alive at Montrose Museum.

Montrose museum
The Incunabula text dates back to the15th Century. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Printed in Italy between 1475 and 1478, they feature the works of Horace, Lucan and Juvenal.

They are thought to have arrived in Scotland not long after being printed.

The volumes were owned by Archbishop of St Andrews before finding their way into the historic library of the former Montrose Grammar School.

The British Library and other notable institutions hold other Incunabulu.

Edward Baird’s Jug

A collection of items related to the artist Edward Baird.

Baird was born and raised in Montrose.

He studied at the Glasgow School of Art and went on to become part of the Scottish Renaissance movement in the first half of the 20th century.

Montrose museum
Collections technician Emma Longmuir with a watercolour by Violet Jacob. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

And he was also appointed as an official war artist in 1942.

Montrose museum has a number of the artist’s tools in its collection, including paintbrushes and the jug he stored them in.