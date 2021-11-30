Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus ‘Balesy’ artist Fleur turns to poetry in Ode to Arwen for fifth day without power

By Graham Brown
November 30 2021, 1.50pm Updated: November 30 2021, 1.55pm
Fleur Baxter is well-known for her Angus bale art. Pic: Fleur Baxter/Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Her artistic talents brighten the cut fields of Angus every harvest season.

But bale artist Fleur Baxter has turned to prose in an Ode to Arwen after the storm which has left her farm virtually cut off and without power since the weekend.

And despite fearing the blackout will last for several more days, she has praised the community spirit which has shone through the darkness of the brutal weather.

Storm Arwen
Fleur Baxter said the scene around her home is heart-breaking. Supplied by Fleur Baxter.

Cartoon bales

Fleur’s fantastic cartoon straw bale creations draw the crowds to the fields near Monikie each year.

She has been nicknamed Balesy by friends for her work in painting characters including Mickey Mouse, Desperate Dan, Donald Duck and Buzz Lightyear.

Fleur Baxter
Fleur Baxter is famed for her painted bales. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

But sun-kissed harvest evenings were a distant memory as the storm hit Angus on Friday.

And Fleur woke to a scene of destruction around her East Skichen home.

She said: “I couldn’t believe looking out on Saturday morning the scale of the devastation.

“Huge swathes of trees have just been blown down – it’s heart-breaking to see.”

Storm Arwen
A wall of fallen trees blocks a road to the farm. Pic: Fleur Baxter.

It left only one narrow route to the farm free and brought down power lines.

“I don’t think we’ll be back on until later in the week,” said Fleur.

The Monikie area was one of the worst affected in Angus.

And although power has been restored to many areas, engineers are still working to reconnect thousands of homes across Angus and Perthshire.

SSE are doing everything they can,” Fleur added.

“It’s just that there has been so much destruction.

“It’s a huge task for them – it isn’t just a few trees that came down, there are huge swathes.

She said: “I wanted to maybe try and cheer people up a little but so I decided to write a little poem about it.

“And there has been a lot of good that has come out of this in terms of the community spirit.

“People want to look after each other and we have had so many offers of help, which is lovely.”

Fleur Baxter

Fleur’s Ode to Arwen

Sending out a little plea,

To the chaps at #SSE,

Tea lights are so very cosy,

But our cheeks are none too rosy,

Romantic notions wearing thin,

Stoically brave we take it on the chin.

But the laundry is piling high,

Bedtime stairs are trod with a sigh,

We’ve snuggled up in bags of down

But Arwen’s legacy has caused a frown.

Still I reach to flick the switch,

Forgetting that there’s an outage glitch.

Dreaming of… men in high vis clad

Would make this lass unbelievably glad!

Send armies with chainsaws – the jobs a good ‘un!

Days of cold and no light really ain’t much fun.

It’s the darkest hours of wintertime

I’m beginning to run out of poetic rhyme!

Defrosting freezers and a frozen nose,

My sock drawer empty to warm up my toes.

So if I may be ever so bold

It’s winter, and damn it’s cold.

More from The Courier