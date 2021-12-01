Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Glamis Scouts back home in local hall with link to Queen Mother

By Graham Brown
December 1 2021, 7.30am Updated: December 1 2021, 9.55am
Rae Dick of Glamis Community Council was invited to cut the ribbon on the revamped Glamis Scout hall. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Glamis Scouts are back in a new-look hall after a major revamp for their home with a Royal history.

The village group has the late Queen Mother to thank for their base beside the village primary school.

And more than 110 years after the hut was built, confidence is high the local pack will boom post-Covid.

Glamis Scouts
Scout Leader Greg Carfrae alongside the a colourful mural in the new hall. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

The Royal connection

It was in 1913 that the young Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon asked her dad for a little bit of help.

The girl who would become the Queen Mother grew up at Glamis Castle.

And she was a member of the local Guides when they began a search for a new home.

She asked her father, the 14th Earl of Strathmore, if there was a piece of ground on the estate for a new hut.

The site beside the village school, near the castle’s main gate, was selected.

It’s believed the hall served the Guides for some years before becoming home to the local Scouts.

But after decades of service it fell into disrepair.

Lockdown project

61st Glamis Scout leader Laura Stevenson said: “It’s been a major project but we are really pleased to have the hall open again.”

The project has seen a new floor, windows, toilets, electrics and plumbing put in, as well as redecoration inside and out.

And one important artefact remains in place on the distinctive blue door.

“We think the door has always been blue and the metal Boy Scouts sign on it has been kept there.

“Although it’s not just Boy Scouts any more it was the first sign put on the door when they moved in.

“We thought it was such an important piece of history that it should stay.”

Glamis Scout hut
District Commissioner Ian Fleming beside the distinctive Boy Scouts badge on the door of the hall. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Future plans

And the Angus group’s ambitions for the hall stretch much further.

Laura added: “The next stage will be to build on to the back and put a kitchen in.

“Disability accessibility is still being worked on and then the next phase will include the outdoor spaces.

“We’re planning a fire circle and outdoor kitchen.

Glamis Scout hut
The revamped hall is ready for use. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Adult helpers plea

Laura added: “Covid has made it hard for us to carry out the project and recruit for the group.

“But there has just been so much support and help from throughout the community and we are so grateful to everyone for that.

“At the moment we have around 30 young people and five adults as leaders, as well as three committee members.

“We are always looking for more adult help and would love to hear from anyone who would like to be involved.

“We’d really like to start a new Squirrel group but really need more adult helpers to do that.

“But considering we started the group up during lockdown and didn’t have a building I think we’ve done not too badly!”

Angus Scouts have festive fundraising licked with return of Christmas post

More from The Courier