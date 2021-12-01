Glamis Scouts back home in local hall with link to Queen Mother

An error occurred. Please try again.

Glamis Scouts are back in a new-look hall after a major revamp for their home with a Royal history.

The village group has the late Queen Mother to thank for their base beside the village primary school.

And more than 110 years after the hut was built, confidence is high the local pack will boom post-Covid.

The Royal connection

It was in 1913 that the young Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon asked her dad for a little bit of help.

The girl who would become the Queen Mother grew up at Glamis Castle.

And she was a member of the local Guides when they began a search for a new home.

She asked her father, the 14th Earl of Strathmore, if there was a piece of ground on the estate for a new hut.

The site beside the village school, near the castle’s main gate, was selected.

It’s believed the hall served the Guides for some years before becoming home to the local Scouts.

But after decades of service it fell into disrepair.

Lockdown project

61st Glamis Scout leader Laura Stevenson said: “It’s been a major project but we are really pleased to have the hall open again.”

The project has seen a new floor, windows, toilets, electrics and plumbing put in, as well as redecoration inside and out.

And one important artefact remains in place on the distinctive blue door.

“We think the door has always been blue and the metal Boy Scouts sign on it has been kept there.

“Although it’s not just Boy Scouts any more it was the first sign put on the door when they moved in.

“We thought it was such an important piece of history that it should stay.”

Future plans

And the Angus group’s ambitions for the hall stretch much further.

Laura added: “The next stage will be to build on to the back and put a kitchen in.

“Disability accessibility is still being worked on and then the next phase will include the outdoor spaces.

“We’re planning a fire circle and outdoor kitchen.

Adult helpers plea

Laura added: “Covid has made it hard for us to carry out the project and recruit for the group.

“But there has just been so much support and help from throughout the community and we are so grateful to everyone for that.

“At the moment we have around 30 young people and five adults as leaders, as well as three committee members.

“We are always looking for more adult help and would love to hear from anyone who would like to be involved.

“We’d really like to start a new Squirrel group but really need more adult helpers to do that.

“But considering we started the group up during lockdown and didn’t have a building I think we’ve done not too badly!”