Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘We haven’t thrown the towel in yet’: Community transfer idea floated as last resort to save Edzell’s Inglis Court

By Graham Brown
December 2 2021, 7.45am Updated: December 2 2021, 10.07am
Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton addresses the Inglis Court protest. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Defiant Edzell villagers are considering a last throw of the dice in their efforts to save local sheltered housing.

But they admit the Inglis Court campaign may take expertise and time they do not have.

In November, Angus councillors agreed the £3.5 million plan to replace the 24-flat complex with 21 new affordable homes.

The project has been on the cards since 2018.

Edzell
It was the second open-air protest meeting at Inglis Court. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

But it was delayed after strong representations from the local community.

A second public protest against the planned demolition and redevelopment of the site was held at the weekend.

Now, a community asset transfer of Inglis Court could be pursued as a last resort.

Campaigners hope the complex could be returned to sheltered or retirement homes and managed by a housing association.

Villagers braved Storm Arwen aftermath

Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton led the open-air meeting at the complex.

“There was quite a turnout – about 100 people,” he said.

“And considering the way the weather situation had affected the village and the area around Edzell I think that was another pretty strong show of support.

“There is still such a strong feeling of frustration around this whole situation.

Inglis Court
Pic: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“Basically the last resort would be to go for a community asset transfer.

“But I told the event that’s not a one-man job.

“If we want to take this further it would involve having at least four local officers and as many ordinary members as possible.

“It would require a robust business plan.

“And either we would run it, or a housing association would run it in concert with us.

Edzell
Around 100 locals turned out for the Inglis Court meeting. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“We would also have to prove other community benefits,” he said.

“But these are things that would require a great deal of expertise.

“This is what has been put out to the community.

“But I have no idea if the idea is even something that would be considered by the council.”

He added: “To be honest, my expectations on this are rock bottom.

“We were probably naïve in thinking that showing the community was dead against this whole idea through various forms, including raising a petition, would make a difference.

“All it’s done is slow things down but the council had made up its mind what was going to happen.

“I have very little expectation of getting anywhere.

“But we haven’t completely thrown the towel in yet.”

Angus Council is yet to confirm if a demolition date has been scheduled for Inglis Court.

