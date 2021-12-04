Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds of homes left without power in Angus and Perthshire set to be restored

By Amie Flett
December 4 2021, 12.29pm
SSEN continue to work to restore electricity supplies to hundreds of households across Angus and Perthshire.
People in Perthshire and Angus who have been without power since Storm Arwen are set to have all supplies restored by Saturday evening.

Hundreds of homes in Tayside have been without power for over a week following the aftermath of Storm Arwen, while Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have been working to restore supplies.

On Thursday, around 3,100 rural homes were still without power, including 300 in Angus and 200 in Perthshire.

Power to be restored by 6pm

On Friday evening, SSEN said approximately 950 customers in Perthshire, Angus and Aberdeenshire were still without power, despite 650 further homes having supplies restored throughout the day.

But the firm have advised that power should be restore to all those affected by Saturday evening, with Angus council confirming that all remaining homes will be back with power by 6pm.

In a tweet, the council wrote: “Many thanks to all of the businesses and communities who have rallied together to help one another.

“We’ve heard from SSEN that all remaining homes will be back with power by 6pm today.”

The council also tweeted that Angus locals still experiencing power cuts can collect hot food and drinks on Saturday at:

In total, SSEN have restored power to over 130,000 since the storm hit Scotland last Friday.

Storm Arwen no power
A fallen tree damaged power cables during Storm Arwen.

The areas that have been affected in Angus are mainly in the Lunanhead and Maryton, and in Perthshire predominantly Aberfeldy and Glenshee.

Mark Rough, Director of Operations at SSEN, said on Friday evening: “Our teams made really good progress throughout Friday, and we are expecting to make similar progress overnight.

“Currently we are estimating that on Saturday morning we will have around 500 customers without power, and we will reconnect them throughout the day.

Dozens of trees were blown over in Kirriemuir and surrounding area cutting off electricity supplies to hundreds of homes.

“Once again I’d like thank our customers for their continued patience and apologise for the inconvenience that has been caused by loss of their power.

“For anyone still off supply, we would encourage them to call 105 and our teams will look to provide whatever support is required.”

Since it first deployed its welfare provisions on Sunday, SSEN has served in excess of 25,000 free meals and 50,000 drinks, with one welfare van in Kirriemuir serving over 1,000 meals and 2,000 drinks in just one day.

The hot meal van in Kirriemuir which supplied locals with thousands of free hot meals courtesy of SSEN.

If any customers without power are unable to make alternative arrangements to stay with family or a friend, SSEN will reimburse all reasonable costs for alternative accommodation.

The firm has also advised that customers without power can claim the cost of takeaways or meals for up to £15 per person.

Anyone who may need support in arranging alternative accommodation should call SSEN’s contact centre on 105.

Customers are asked to help keep lines clear by only calling in an emergency and when in genuine need of assistance so that SSEN is able to prioritise support towards customers most in need of help.

