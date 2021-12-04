Hundreds of homes left without power in Angus and Perthshire set to be restored

An error occurred. Please try again.

People in Perthshire and Angus who have been without power since Storm Arwen are set to have all supplies restored by Saturday evening.

Hundreds of homes in Tayside have been without power for over a week following the aftermath of Storm Arwen, while Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have been working to restore supplies.

On Thursday, around 3,100 rural homes were still without power, including 300 in Angus and 200 in Perthshire.

Power to be restored by 6pm

On Friday evening, SSEN said approximately 950 customers in Perthshire, Angus and Aberdeenshire were still without power, despite 650 further homes having supplies restored throughout the day.

But the firm have advised that power should be restore to all those affected by Saturday evening, with Angus council confirming that all remaining homes will be back with power by 6pm.

In a tweet, the council wrote: “Many thanks to all of the businesses and communities who have rallied together to help one another.

“We’ve heard from SSEN that all remaining homes will be back with power by 6pm today.”

The council also tweeted that Angus locals still experiencing power cuts can collect hot food and drinks on Saturday at:

In total, SSEN have restored power to over 130,000 since the storm hit Scotland last Friday.

The areas that have been affected in Angus are mainly in the Lunanhead and Maryton, and in Perthshire predominantly Aberfeldy and Glenshee.

Mark Rough, Director of Operations at SSEN, said on Friday evening: “Our teams made really good progress throughout Friday, and we are expecting to make similar progress overnight.

“Currently we are estimating that on Saturday morning we will have around 500 customers without power, and we will reconnect them throughout the day.

“Once again I’d like thank our customers for their continued patience and apologise for the inconvenience that has been caused by loss of their power.

“For anyone still off supply, we would encourage them to call 105 and our teams will look to provide whatever support is required.”

Since it first deployed its welfare provisions on Sunday, SSEN has served in excess of 25,000 free meals and 50,000 drinks, with one welfare van in Kirriemuir serving over 1,000 meals and 2,000 drinks in just one day.

If any customers without power are unable to make alternative arrangements to stay with family or a friend, SSEN will reimburse all reasonable costs for alternative accommodation.

The firm has also advised that customers without power can claim the cost of takeaways or meals for up to £15 per person.

Anyone who may need support in arranging alternative accommodation should call SSEN’s contact centre on 105.

Customers are asked to help keep lines clear by only calling in an emergency and when in genuine need of assistance so that SSEN is able to prioritise support towards customers most in need of help.