WATCH: Brechin Polar Express arrives for Caledonian Railway Christmas treat

The Polar Express has arrived in Angus as Brechin’s Caledonian Railway pulled out all the stops for a magical Christmas treat.

And like the family favourite animation starring Tom Hanks, it was all about Golden Tickets, Santa Claus and the tinkle of sleigh bells in sparkling carriages.

The event is the first time the officially licensed train ride experience has come to Scotland.

The Polar Express ride is based on the 2004 Warner Bros. hit movie.

It has carried millions of sparkly-eyed youngsters in the US and Canada and south of the border.

And it is a complete Angus sell-out over the next three weekends.

Caledonian Railway volunteers were joined by a cast of actors for the departure of the steam train from the Brechin platform.

Families from all over Scotland and as far afield as Cambridge have booked tickets.

And nearly 80% of the 3,500 seats were snapped up in just a couple of days.

Pyjama-dressed passengers

Passengers experience the magic of the movie based around the classic book by author Chris Van Allsburg.

Excited youngsters came dressed in pyjamas and clutching teddy bears for the train ride to Bridge of Dun station.

Once the journey to the North Pole is underway, the Polar Express conductor – Hanks’ character in the film – works his way through the carriages punching the golden tickets.

Dancing chefs serve cookies and hot chocolate.

And the children were thrilled by the sight of Santa making his way through the carriages.

Their first gift of Christmas included a souvenir sleigh bell to remind them of their Angus trip on their favourite festive train.

Theatre on wheels

Caledonian Railway chairman Jon Gill said the challenge of putting on the experience has been beyond anything the Queen’s Award-winning railway has previously undertaken.

“This is much more than just a train ride,” he said.

“It’s magical to see the enjoyment of the children who love the story of the Polar Express.

“All of it is there – it is theatre on wheels.

“And they are amazing cookies – we had to taste test to make sure that they were good enough for the Caledonian Railway!”

