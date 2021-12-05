Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

WATCH: Brechin Polar Express arrives for Caledonian Railway Christmas treat

By Graham Brown
December 5 2021, 2.45pm Updated: December 5 2021, 2.51pm

The Polar Express has arrived in Angus as Brechin’s Caledonian Railway pulled out all the stops for a magical Christmas treat.

And like the family favourite animation starring Tom Hanks, it was all about Golden Tickets, Santa Claus and the tinkle of sleigh bells in sparkling carriages.

The event is the first time the officially licensed train ride experience has come to Scotland.

Brechin Polar Express
The conductor welcomes everyone aboard the Polar Express. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

The Polar Express ride is based on the 2004 Warner Bros. hit movie.

It has carried millions of sparkly-eyed youngsters in the US and Canada and south of the border.

And it is a complete Angus sell-out over the next three weekends.

Caledonian Railway volunteers were joined by a cast of actors for the departure of the steam train from the Brechin platform.

Families from all over Scotland and as far afield as Cambridge have booked tickets.

And nearly 80% of the 3,500 seats were snapped up in just a couple of days.

Pyjama-dressed passengers

Passengers experience the magic of the movie based around the classic book by author Chris Van Allsburg.

Excited youngsters came dressed in pyjamas and clutching teddy bears for the train ride to Bridge of Dun station.

Brechin Polar Express
Will Marshall, 4, peeks around the chair looking for Santa on the Polar Express. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Once the journey to the North Pole is underway, the Polar Express conductor – Hanks’ character in the film – works his way through the carriages punching the golden tickets.

Dancing chefs serve cookies and hot chocolate.

And the children were thrilled by the sight of Santa making his way through the carriages.

Their first gift of Christmas included a souvenir sleigh bell to remind them of their Angus trip on their favourite festive train.

Theatre on wheels

Caledonian Railway chairman Jon Gill said the challenge of putting on the experience has been beyond anything the Queen’s Award-winning railway has previously undertaken.

“This is much more than just a train ride,” he said.

“It’s magical to see the enjoyment of the children who love the story of the Polar Express.

“All of it is there – it is theatre on wheels.

“And they are amazing cookies – we had to taste test to make sure that they were good enough for the Caledonian Railway!”

More pictures of the Brechin Polar Express

Brechin Polar Express
Pamela Martin, one-year-old Reggie and Bradley Martin enjoying the Polar Express. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Caledonian Railway
Santa surprises the children on the Polar Express giving them all a bell for their Christmas Tree. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Brechin Polar Express
An excited family on the Polar Express. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Brechin Polar Express
Four-year-old Harris Sangster from Kirkcaldy meets Santa after his trip on the Polar Express. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Brechin Polar Express
Dancing chefs wave as the Polar Express pulls in to Brechin station. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Caledonian Railway
The Polar Express arrives to collect the first passengers. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Brechin Polar Express
Dancing chefs serve cookies as in the Polar Express. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

 

More from The Courier