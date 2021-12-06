Hospitalfield’s Young Artist Club showcase array of talent at Arbroath event

An error occurred. Please try again.

Young Angus artists have showcased their talent after a creative programme in Arbroath.

Hospitalfield hosted the display of work by the group which has met there regularly to explore a range of art skills.

The Young Artist Club has been inspired by the work of artist collectives.

And they have used that inspiration to create a host of impressive work.

The exhibition featured printmaking, ceramics, tie-dye, drawing and typography.

And impressive large-scale banners were hung for visitors to the weekend event to enjoy.

Lead artist

Dundee artist and curator Amy Jones led the Young Artist Club.

Award-winning artist Amy is a graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone in Dundee.

And she is co-director and project co-ordinator of Dundee Print Collective.

She has worked on creative learning teams delivering educational projects with organisations including Dundee Contemporary Arts, Art Angel and the McManus.

And Amy was also involved in the Arbroath 2020+1 project marking the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Arbroath-based Kristina Aburrow and Rachel Simpson were also involved in guiding the young artists.

Kristina was the lead artist on the Arbroath murals project for Arbroath 2020+1.

And she has also delivered workshops as part of Hospitalfield’s free drawing school.

Rachel Simpson’s inspiration comes from the natural world.

And having grown up in the local area, she’s passionate about encouraging other young people to see the possibilities in art and design.