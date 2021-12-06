Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Hospitalfield’s Young Artist Club showcase array of talent at Arbroath event

By Graham Brown
December 6 2021, 12.25pm
Ruby Davidson with two of her paintings at the Hospitalfield event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Ruby Davidson with two of her paintings at the Hospitalfield event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Young Angus artists have showcased their talent after a creative programme in Arbroath.

Hospitalfield hosted the display of work by the group which has met there regularly to explore a range of art skills.

The Young Artist Club has been inspired by the work of artist collectives.

Hospitalfield
14-year-old Poppy Donachie with her ceramic crystals. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

And they have used that inspiration to create a host of impressive work.

The exhibition featured printmaking, ceramics, tie-dye, drawing and typography.

And impressive large-scale banners were hung for visitors to the weekend event to enjoy.

Lead artist

Dundee artist and curator Amy Jones led the Young Artist Club.

Award-winning artist Amy is a graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone in Dundee.

And she is co-director and project co-ordinator of Dundee Print Collective.

Hospitalfield
Young artists with one of the large-scale banners at Hospitalfield. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

She has worked on creative learning teams delivering educational projects with organisations including Dundee Contemporary Arts, Art Angel and the McManus.

And Amy was also involved in the Arbroath 2020+1 project marking the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Arbroath-based Kristina Aburrow and Rachel Simpson were also involved in guiding the young artists.

Hospitalfield Arbroath
Quinn Taylor, 18, with her ceramic pots. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Kristina was the lead artist on the Arbroath murals project for Arbroath 2020+1.

And she has also delivered workshops as part of Hospitalfield’s free drawing school.

Rachel Simpson’s inspiration comes from the natural world.

And having grown up in the local area, she’s passionate about encouraging other young people to see the possibilities in art and design.

