Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pitching in: £20,000 given to study to stop flooding at Arbroath golf course

By Graham Brown
December 7 2021, 5.30pm Updated: December 7 2021, 7.11pm
Arbroath golf links and the national cycle path at Elliot are prone to flooding.
The sum of £20,000 is to be pumped into a study to stop flooding at Arbroath golf course.

The Elliot links is prone to flooding during spells of heavy rain.

And the same issues have led to parts of the Angus coastal cycle path just outside the town being submerged for weeks on end.

But now Angus councillors have chipped in the five-figure sum to try and help solve the problems on the course.

The clubhouse at Arbroath golf links. Pic: Paul Reid.

The links is common land and the club made an application to the council for support.

It is for a consultant’s study to bring forward flood alleviation options for the course.

Old Tom Morris designed the links and it was opened in 1878.

At that time there were nine holes either side of the east coast rail line.

It was then redesigned by Willie Fernie in the early 1900s, with further remodelling by legendary course creator James Braid.

The club has seen major investment in recent years.

And it won new fans who played it for the first time while in Angus for the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The club shop at Arbroath. Pic: Paul Reid.

All of Arbroath’s councillors supported the common good fund investment.

And it was unanimously approved at a remote meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee on Tuesday.

Councillors approved the report without comment.

It leaves the Arbroath common good fund forecast to sit at £452,487 by the end of the financial year.

So that keeps it well within the £300k limit which it is not allowed to slip below.

Cycle path upgrade plan

Last month, walking and cycling charity Sustrans said it was working with the council on a £100k project to solve flooding at the Elliot path running beside the golf course.

The stretch is part of the National Cycle Network.

But it was out of bounds for weeks on end at the beginning of this year because of flooding.

Arbroath flooding
The cycle path at Elliot regularly floods during bad weather.

Sustrans said: “We are working with the council to develop a long-term solution, with construction anticipated to be complete by March 2022.

And the charity hopes a ‘boardwalk’ style path used in other parts of the network will allow year-round use.

But regular users say the weather could play a big part in the project’s progress.