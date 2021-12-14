Montrose-bound ship in fatal collision: What we know so far

An error occurred. Please try again.

An investigation is continuing into a collision between two ships – one of them bound for Montrose – which left at least one person dead in the Baltic Sea.

The Inverness-registered Scot Carrier and Danish vessel Karin Hoej were involved in the incident on Monday morning.

Scot Carrier was on its way to the Angus port when it reportedly ran into the Karin Hoej, and an investigation has been launched by Swedish authorities.

Here is what we know so far.

What happened?

The Scot Carrier, travelling from Latvia to Montrose, and the Karin Hoej – on route from Sweden to Denmark – collided in the water between the Swedish town of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm.

The Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) says a distress call was received at 2.30am GMT on Monday.

It also received reports of screams coming from the water at around 3.45am GMT.

Conditions were said to have been foggy at the time of the collision, but not unusual for the time of year.

The air temperature at the time was 5°C while the water was just 4°C.

Data from the time of the collision appears to show that the Scot Carrier was moving while the Karin Hoej was stationary.

A rescue operation involving the Swedish and Danish coastguard, both on water and in the air, was launched but called off at around 11am due to the conditions.

The upturned Karin Hoej was then towed to shallower water so divers could search the ship for any survivors.

One dead crew member was found in the hull of the barge, while another remains missing.

Who was involved?

The crash involved the 90-metre long cargo ship the Scot Carrier and 55-metre long Danish hopper barge the Karin Hoej.

The Scot Carrier is registered in Inverness and belongs to Scotline Marine Holdings.

Danish shipping company Rederiet Hoej owns the Karin Hoej.

Everyone on board the Scot Carrier was said to be safe following the collision, but both people on the Karin Hoej ended up in the water.

It is unclear how many people were on the Scot Carrier at the time, or what it was transporting.

Who is responsible?

An investigation is now under way to establish what happened.

However, two people who were on board the Scot Carrier – one from Britain, born in 1991, and one from Croatia, born in 1965 – have been arrested.

Authorities are looking into whether those on board the British vessel were in a fit state to be in charge of the ship, with two of the crew members said to have failed tests for drink or drugs.

What has been said?

The Swedish Coast Guard says a preliminary investigation into possible gross negligence in maritime traffic and “gross sea intoxication” had been opened.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Monday night, Scotline has confirmed that two crew members exceeded alcohol or drug limits.

It said: “Following reports that one crew member of the Karin Hoej was found deceased and with the second crew member still unaccounted for, owners and managers offer their heartfelt thoughts to the families of the two seafarers.

“The Scot Carrier is now alongside in the Port of Ystad, Sweden and the crew and company will co-operate fully with the investigation into this tragic incident which will be undertaken by the relevant authorities.

“Following the collision, it is understood that the second officer and master of the Scot Carrier were in contact with the Swedish Coastguard and launched a rescue boat to search for any crew members of the Karin Hoej.

“In line with standard procedures, it is further understood that all crew members of the Scot Carrier were tested for drugs and alcohol with two crew members exceeding the legal limit.

“Scot Marine Holdings confirm that they have a strict drug and alcohol policy in place and have a zero-tolerance for any breaches that occur.”

Montrose Port – which has had no direct involvement in the incident – has declined to comment on the incident.

What happens next?

As the collision happened in their territorial waters, Swedish authorities will investigate the incident and the conduct of those on board the Scot Carrier.

The Swedish Public Prosecutor’s Office has said that a preliminary investigation into those detained is in an initial stage.

The two people who were arrested have not yet been formally charged.