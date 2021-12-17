Montrose-born professor Kathleen Stock tells trans caller ‘you are male’ during heated radio debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose-born professor Kathleen Stock tells trans caller ‘you are male’ during heated radio debate

By Jake Keith
December 17 2021, 1.09pm Updated: December 18 2021, 8.59am
Kathleen Stock speaking on LBC radio.
Kathleen Stock speaking on LBC radio.

A Montrose professor criticised for her views on gender identity told a transgender caller they are “genetically male” during a heated on-air debate.

Kathleen Stock, who was a guest on LBC radio, was speaking to a caller who claimed the philosopher and writer is “all over the place” with her beliefs.

The caller accused Ms Stock of saying women are in danger from transgender people before the Montrose-born academic hit back stating “I said repeatedly that trans women are not the particular danger; it’s males” before adding “have you read my book?”

Ms Stock told a transgender caller they are male.

When the caller, named Farrah, identified as transgender, Ms Stock responded: “Well then, I’m afraid you are genetically male. It’s a fact. It’s in your biology.

“It was determined at conception; I’m sorry. I don’t accept you change sex I’m afraid. I don’t think it’s scientifically possible.”

The LBC show is hosted by Iain Dale.

The former Montrose Academy pupil hit the headlines when she said in her book Material Girls: Why Reality Matters For Feminism, that biological sex is a fact of nature.

It led to fierce criticism from the transgender community and also from hundreds of academics who claimed she should not have been awarded an OBE because of her views.

She eventually stepped down as a lecturer at the University of Sussex amid protests at the institution’s campus in Brighton.

During the LBC show, hosted by Iain Dale, Ms Stock says she left the university after what she called “an absolutely horrible time” and “a very difficult few years”.

Ms Stock said: “I was worried along with lots of other people — mostly women — that it [gender identity] would make a difference in practice.

“Because being a women — normally as understood in terms of sex — grants you access to changing rooms, domestic violence refuges, rape crisis shelters, prisons and so on.

“And the idea was that this was all going to be unpicked and changed.”

Later, when the clip was shared on LBC‘s social media channels, she retweeted the segment adding “you should see some of my other scientific beliefs”.

