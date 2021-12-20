Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Death near railway line in Montrose

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 20 2021, 8.17am Updated: December 20 2021, 5.10pm
Emergency services are at Montrose Railway Station.

A person has died near the railway line at Montrose.

Trains were suspended at the Angus town following the death on Monday morning.

It is not yet known if the person is male or female.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Montrose station at 6.40am this morning (December 20) following reports of a casualty near the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”

Railway station closed

Montrose Railway Station was closed following the death with no trains calling there.

A bus service was arranged to transport passengers between Laurencekirk and Montrose.

Services recommenced just after 10am.

A Scotrail statement on Twitter said: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident in the Montrose area, services are unable to call at Montrose station.

“Services booked to start and finish at Montrose will now be started and terminated at Laurencekirk.”

Stagecoach buses are accepting train tickets for travel between Montrose and Dundee.

A witness at Montrose Railway Station said: “I was waiting for a train along with lots of other people.

“The train was never coming and then we were made aware that an incident had happened.

“We weren’t told what it was.

“However, I have heard lots of sirens and someone else said that they had seen police and ambulances.”

A ScotRail spokesman later added: “Services have been unable to call at Montrose station this morning this while emergency service attend an incident at the station.

“We have arranged for valid train tickets to be accepted on selected Stagecoach bus services to keep customers moving.”