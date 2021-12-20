Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas wreaths stolen from Angus graves in ‘disgusting’ thefts

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 20 2021, 2.48pm Updated: December 20 2021, 2.49pm
David Pullar
David Pullar holds a handmade wreath he made for relatives' graves.

Christmas wreaths have been stolen from gravesides in Angus, leaving mourning relatives distressed.

Three handmade wreaths have been taken from plots at Rossie Island Cemetery in Ferryden, near Montrose.

David Pullar, who makes the decorations, said he was horrified to discover two had been stolen from his grandfather’s grave and another from his great aunt’s.

They were among 15 wreaths lain by gardener David, his mother and grandmother.

David, 34, said: “I’m a gardener based in Montrose and I make special Christmas wreaths for the graves of my family members as well as for friends.

“My mother, my granny and I put 15 wreaths out on the family plots at Rossie Island cemetery last Thursday.

David Pullar
David wants to see the wreaths returned.

David added: “My mother then called and  was upset to inform me three wreaths have been stolen from the graves of beloved family members.

“This has greatly distressed my mother and granny as we have had some recent deaths in the family.

“My mother and granny take great care and attention in tending to the graves of loved ones and take pride in the quality of the wreaths they put on the graves with many people stopping them to comment on how beautiful they are.”

‘A horrific act’

David has not reported the theft to police but hopes the culprits will return the wreaths to the graves.

He added: “It is truly disgusting that people would do this to grieving families.

“How could anyone do this? It’s a horrific act and I am appalled that somebody in my community would do such a thing.

“It’s a grotesque crime and I hope we can catch those responsible for it. I really am in shock, I can’t believe it.

“Laying a wreath on a grave can help you heal from the loss of your loved one, it is a chance to show that you care, and I can’t believe these wreaths would be taken.”

David has advised other mourners to consider securing their own items at the graves of loved ones, saying other teddies and ornaments have also been stolen from the cemetery.

Rossie Island Cemetery.
The wreaths were stolen from Rossie Island Cemetery in Ferryden.

An Angus Council spokesperson said no complaints have been made and Police Scotland confirmed the thefts have not been reported.

