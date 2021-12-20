Christmas wreaths stolen from Angus graves in ‘disgusting’ thefts

An error occurred. Please try again.

Christmas wreaths have been stolen from gravesides in Angus, leaving mourning relatives distressed.

Three handmade wreaths have been taken from plots at Rossie Island Cemetery in Ferryden, near Montrose.

David Pullar, who makes the decorations, said he was horrified to discover two had been stolen from his grandfather’s grave and another from his great aunt’s.

They were among 15 wreaths lain by gardener David, his mother and grandmother.

David, 34, said: “I’m a gardener based in Montrose and I make special Christmas wreaths for the graves of my family members as well as for friends.

“My mother, my granny and I put 15 wreaths out on the family plots at Rossie Island cemetery last Thursday.

David added: “My mother then called and was upset to inform me three wreaths have been stolen from the graves of beloved family members.

“This has greatly distressed my mother and granny as we have had some recent deaths in the family.

“My mother and granny take great care and attention in tending to the graves of loved ones and take pride in the quality of the wreaths they put on the graves with many people stopping them to comment on how beautiful they are.”

‘A horrific act’

David has not reported the theft to police but hopes the culprits will return the wreaths to the graves.

He added: “It is truly disgusting that people would do this to grieving families.

“How could anyone do this? It’s a horrific act and I am appalled that somebody in my community would do such a thing.

“It’s a grotesque crime and I hope we can catch those responsible for it. I really am in shock, I can’t believe it.

“Laying a wreath on a grave can help you heal from the loss of your loved one, it is a chance to show that you care, and I can’t believe these wreaths would be taken.”

David has advised other mourners to consider securing their own items at the graves of loved ones, saying other teddies and ornaments have also been stolen from the cemetery.

An Angus Council spokesperson said no complaints have been made and Police Scotland confirmed the thefts have not been reported.