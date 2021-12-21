Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carnoustie widow runs 2021km in husband’s memory

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 21 2021, 6.14am
Natalie Mackland has run 2021 km in memory of her late husband, David.
The widow of a much-loved Carnoustie man has run more than 2,000km in her husband’s honour.

Natalie Mackland successfully clocked up her target distance of 2021km in 2021 at the weekend – a run that would have taken her all the way to the south of France.

In the process, Natalie raised more than £3,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

Community stalwart

David Mackland died in hospital on October 14 last year aged 47, after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest following a lifetime of living with a heart condition.

He was a stalwart in his community and took on many roles, including managing the popular Our Carnoustie Facebook page.

David Mackland.

Following his death, widow Natalie vowed to run 1,000 miles to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her beloved husband.

Natalie reached her 1,000-mile target in September and decided to carry on, hoping to clock up 2,021 miles by the end of 2021.

Escape from pain

Natalie said: “What started as an escape from the pain of loss developed into a running target which has been revised and revised again.

“My original aim was to run 1,000 miles this calendar year.

“I smashed that by the end of September, raising more than £3,000 for the British Heart Foundation.”

Had she been running continuously, Natalie would have fallen just short of reaching Saint-Tropez in France.

Natalie and David.

Natalie admitted she was never a strong runner before David’s death but said it helped her “head and heart to heal”.

“Since David died running has been my focus,” she said.

“It has been my headspace, my time-out, my release, my social contact with running friends through lockdown, my thinking time, my stop by the cemetery for a chat time.

“I have no doubt that running has helped my head and heart to heal.

“I still hate running but it has helped more than I ever thought possible.”

Running has helped Natalie to deal with her loss.

Natalie chose the British Heart Foundation for donations to her cause, saying the charity’s research helped David live with his condition.

She said she and the couple’s children Hannah, 16, and Lucas, 13, miss David greatly but try to stay positive.

She added: “David’s loss continues to impact our lives going forward but we do now find ourselves more familiar with, and more accepting of, our new normal.

“We always try to focus on remembering what we had rather than what we’ve lost. ”

Donations can still be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/natalie-mackland1

