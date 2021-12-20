Energy firm to set up 50-year community fund after Forfar battery storage site powers through planning process

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 50-year community fund is being set up after councillors gave the go ahead to a 50 megawatt energy storage scheme on the outskirts of Forfar.

The Whitehills battery plant will be built beside an electricity substation on the B9134 leading to Lunanhead.

It is one of two similar multi-million pound schemes which came to Angus Council earlier this year.

But the Gigabox Developments Ltd bid is the first to reach the stage of a full planning application.

And it has received near unanimous backing from Angus development standards committee members.

They said such sites were essential in the drive towards decarbonisation and efforts to combat climate emergency.

CO2 savings

The annual saving of up to 3,300 tonnes of CO2 will offset the electricity use of almost 4,000 homes.

But one Forfar councillor tried to block the plan in support of the “many, many objectors” to it.

Locals fear the facility will pose a fire risk and bring an unacceptable environmental impact.

Dan Grierson on behalf of the applicants said the Whitehills substation was the only one of sufficient size in the area for the 49.9 MW scheme.

And the company say close proximity to a suitable substation is a key factor.

The batteries will be stored in 40-foot shipping containers on the site.

He said: “Practically, these import power when there is an excess of renewable generation.

“The role of the project is to import power from the electricity grid, to store it and then to export it back when there is a need.

“There’s generally an over-supply when it’s windy and sunny.

“There are probably going to be hundreds of these in the next few years.

“They are essential if we are going to improve our green generation by providing the back up.”

Community councils to share fund

The site is expected to have a lifespan of 50 years.

And the community fund will benefit both Forfar and Lunanhead community councils.

Mr Grierson said: “The range of conditions suggested by officers will safeguard any concerns people may have.”

“The technology proposed here is now pretty mature.

“It’s very similar to that being used in cars domestic batteries and consumer electronics – even planes are being electrified.”

Committee convener David Lumgair said: “I think this is a necessity as we move forward and away from fossil fuels.”

Councillors said they would like to see good screening of the site as soon as possible.

But Forfar member Colin Brown failed in an attempt to stop the development.

“This is going to be right next to a playpark and two football pitches.

“I support the many, many objectors to this proposal.”

He recommended refusal but failed to find a seconder.

In 2019, councillors overturned an official refusal recommendation for a battery storage site at Crudie Acres on the edge of Arbroath.