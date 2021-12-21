Angus football clubs reach out with community hampers in Festive Friends scheme

An error occurred. Please try again.

Angus football clubs are bringing Christmas cheer to those most in need this year by taking part in the biggest ever SPFL Festive Friends campaign.

The programme is now in its sixth year.

And this time round there are 41 SPFL clubs taking part.

They include Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose.

Their successful community trusts have spearheaded the local effort.

The nationwide programme is being supported by a £100,000 fund and is expected to support around 3,000 people.

And this week it will see hampers packed with food, gifts, games and club goodies delivered to the doorsteps of local elderly at risk of social isolation during the festive season.

Previous years have involved club Christmas meals, but the pandemic brought last year’s new-look initiative with the hamper handout.

Local support

The Angus clubs say they have been delighted with the support from the scheme which has allowed them to deliver even more festive treats.

And they have been backed by local people and businesses who donated extra items to put in the hampers.

It’s capped a fine first year for Arbroath FC community trust, which has been able to significantly increase the number of hampers it is sending out.

SPFL Trust CEO Nicky Reid, said: “Festive Friends is a real highlight of the year for me and my colleagues at SPFL clubs.

“It’s all about good old fashioned Christmas spirit – bringing club staff and volunteers together to reach elderly people who are at risk of social isolation.

“Our recent research shows that almost 83% of people live within ten miles of a SPFL ground – because of this clubs and their associated community trusts are well positioned to effect this type of change in their communities.

“This year 41 SPFL clubs are involved making it our biggest programme yet, supported by a record breaking fund of £100,000.

“We look forward to supporting more elderly people than ever before, after all kindness never mattered more.”