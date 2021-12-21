Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus football clubs reach out with community hampers in Festive Friends scheme

By Graham Brown
December 21 2021, 8.20am
Rab Douglas, Shelley Hague, Craig McCarthy, Mike Caird and Brian Cargill with a couple of the hampers going out from Arbroath FC Community Trust. Pic: Paul Reid
Rab Douglas, Shelley Hague, Craig McCarthy, Mike Caird and Brian Cargill with a couple of the hampers going out from Arbroath FC Community Trust. Pic: Paul Reid

Angus football clubs are bringing Christmas cheer to those most in need this year by taking part in the biggest ever SPFL Festive Friends campaign.

The programme is now in its sixth year.

And this time round there are 41 SPFL clubs taking part.

They include Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose.

Their successful community trusts have spearheaded the local effort.

The nationwide programme is being supported by a £100,000 fund and is expected to support around 3,000 people.

And this week it will see hampers packed with food, gifts, games and club goodies delivered to the doorsteps of local elderly at risk of social isolation during the festive season.

Arbroath FC Community Trust
Arbroath FC Community Trust chairperson Shelley Hague with club figures and some of the trust members who will be delivering the Festive Friends hampers. Pic: Paul Reid.

Previous years have involved club Christmas meals, but the pandemic brought last year’s new-look initiative with the hamper handout.

Local support

The Angus clubs say they have been delighted with the support from the scheme which has allowed them to deliver even more festive treats.

And they have been backed by local people and businesses who donated extra items to put in the hampers.

It’s capped a fine first year for Arbroath FC community trust, which has been able to significantly increase the number of hampers it is sending out.

Festive Friends hampers
Some of the goodies in the Festive Friends hampers. Pic: Paul Reid

SPFL Trust CEO Nicky Reid, said: “Festive Friends is a real highlight of the year for me and my colleagues at SPFL clubs.

“It’s all about good old fashioned Christmas spirit – bringing club staff and volunteers together to reach elderly people who are at risk of social isolation.

“Our recent research shows that almost 83% of people live within ten miles of a SPFL ground – because of this clubs and their associated community trusts are well positioned to effect this type of change in their communities.

“This year 41 SPFL clubs are involved making it our biggest programme yet, supported by a record breaking fund of £100,000.

“We look forward to supporting more elderly people than ever before, after all kindness never mattered more.”

