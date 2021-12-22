‘This could finish her’: Daughter’s fears for 95-year-old mum as plans emerge which could see two Angus care homes axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘This could finish her’: Daughter’s fears for 95-year-old mum as plans emerge which could see two Angus care homes axed

By Graham Brown
December 22 2021, 7.33am Updated: December 22 2021, 9.14am
There are fears for the future of Beech Hill House in Forfar. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
There are fears for the future of Beech Hill House in Forfar. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

A fearful daughter says the possible closure of an Angus care home “could be the finish” for her 95-year-old mother.

They are now among the families whose festive season has been thrown into turmoil after plans emerged which could see homes in Forfar and Carnoustie shut.

Beech Hill in Forfar and Kinloch Care Home, Carnoustie could be completely decommissioned under the Angus Health and Social Care Partnership plan.

And there is also renewed uncertainty around the future of Seaton Court in Arbroath – just two years after a successful campaign to save it from cost-cutting closure.

The options list includes removing 18 of the 48 beds there.

care homes
Families are fearing for the future of the Arbroath and Carnoustie care homes. Pic: Shutterstock.

Residents and their families have until January 7 to have their say on a range of options put forward in the AHSCP review.

Health bosses say closing Beech Hill and Kinloch will bring potential annual savings of more than £1 million.

Reducing the number of permanent and respite beds is also under consideration.

Praise for Beech Hill

The consultation move has realised the worst fears of the daughter of one Beech Hill resident.

Her mother, who has vascular dementia, has been a resident of the “amazing” home for the past few years.

“I heard a rumour that it would be closing and I spoke to them about it but was assured it wasn’t,” said the concerned daughter.

“That was a little while ago, but now we get this and it turns out it could be what happens.

Beech Hill
Beech Hill House in Forfar could be decommissioned. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“If mum had to leave Beech Hill she’ll not have a clue what is happening to her.

“That is what is really worrying me.

“I think this will be the finish of my mother if they shut it down.”

The woman praised the quality of care provided at the Lour Road home.

“The last three years she has been there have been an absolute blessing,” she added.

“And I cannot thank the staff enough for the amazing care they have given my mum.

“But they have already lost staff by telling them that it could be closing.

“You can’t blame people for leaving if these sort of suggestions are going round.

“And they already aren’t taking in people for respite as often as they used to.

“They say there are empty beds but there were always folk waiting for a bed in Beech Hill.”

Town councillor’s anger

And Forfar councillor Colin Brown has said he is “angry” over how the plans have emerged.

“People are now asking me what’s happening to Beech Hill and it’s embarrassing to tell them that I didn’t know about this,” he said.

“I’m more than disappointed that it’s come out in this way – I’m angry that as a local councillor I’ve been told nothing.

“This may be an old building, but it has all the facilities people need.

“I know this is a consultation, and from the early reaction I know families will be fighting any possible closures all the way.

“I want to see Beech Hill stay open.

“But I worry that they’ll have taken a decision and are looking to rubber-stamp it.

“It’s not the fault of residents that things are tight now and they are looking to save all this money.

“But where do they put them, because care in their own home is just not an option for many.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]