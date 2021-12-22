‘This could finish her’: Daughter’s fears for 95-year-old mum as plans emerge which could see two Angus care homes axed

An error occurred. Please try again.

A fearful daughter says the possible closure of an Angus care home “could be the finish” for her 95-year-old mother.

They are now among the families whose festive season has been thrown into turmoil after plans emerged which could see homes in Forfar and Carnoustie shut.

Beech Hill in Forfar and Kinloch Care Home, Carnoustie could be completely decommissioned under the Angus Health and Social Care Partnership plan.

And there is also renewed uncertainty around the future of Seaton Court in Arbroath – just two years after a successful campaign to save it from cost-cutting closure.

The options list includes removing 18 of the 48 beds there.

Residents and their families have until January 7 to have their say on a range of options put forward in the AHSCP review.

Health bosses say closing Beech Hill and Kinloch will bring potential annual savings of more than £1 million.

Reducing the number of permanent and respite beds is also under consideration.

Praise for Beech Hill

The consultation move has realised the worst fears of the daughter of one Beech Hill resident.

Her mother, who has vascular dementia, has been a resident of the “amazing” home for the past few years.

“I heard a rumour that it would be closing and I spoke to them about it but was assured it wasn’t,” said the concerned daughter.

“That was a little while ago, but now we get this and it turns out it could be what happens.

“If mum had to leave Beech Hill she’ll not have a clue what is happening to her.

“That is what is really worrying me.

“I think this will be the finish of my mother if they shut it down.”

The woman praised the quality of care provided at the Lour Road home.

“The last three years she has been there have been an absolute blessing,” she added.

“And I cannot thank the staff enough for the amazing care they have given my mum.

“But they have already lost staff by telling them that it could be closing.

“You can’t blame people for leaving if these sort of suggestions are going round.

“And they already aren’t taking in people for respite as often as they used to.

“They say there are empty beds but there were always folk waiting for a bed in Beech Hill.”

Town councillor’s anger

And Forfar councillor Colin Brown has said he is “angry” over how the plans have emerged.

“People are now asking me what’s happening to Beech Hill and it’s embarrassing to tell them that I didn’t know about this,” he said.

“I’m more than disappointed that it’s come out in this way – I’m angry that as a local councillor I’ve been told nothing.

“This may be an old building, but it has all the facilities people need.

“I know this is a consultation, and from the early reaction I know families will be fighting any possible closures all the way.

“I want to see Beech Hill stay open.

“But I worry that they’ll have taken a decision and are looking to rubber-stamp it.

“It’s not the fault of residents that things are tight now and they are looking to save all this money.

“But where do they put them, because care in their own home is just not an option for many.”