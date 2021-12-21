Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath and Carnoustie fire crews delighted by festive appeal response

By Graham Brown
December 21 2021, 4.59pm
Arbroath and Carnoustie fire crews have been inundated with donations for their festive appeals.
Arbroath and Carnoustie fire stations have hailed a fantastic community response which has seen gifts and goodies go out to hundreds of people for the festive season.

And local firefighters will be giving up part of their own Christmas Day to bring an extra bit of festive cheer to those living alone.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service watch commander James Kinnear said: “The food and gifts appeal was something we started last year.

“We work closely with local foodbanks who told us many families were struggling, particularly around the festive period.

“People have an affiliation with the fire service – we are here to help, and in turn they want to help us.

“So we asked for donations of presents and food to go in hampers.

“It has been a really great response,” he said.

Carnoustie fire station
Some of the presents ready for delivery in Carnoustie. Supplied by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

In Arbroath, crew members and their families donated 83 presents.

And those have now been distributed to the local primary schools.

At Carnoustie fire station, the local community’s generosity has seen more than 150 presents delivered.

In addition, every child will get new pyjamas, a hat and gloves.

Food hampers

James said: “We also got enough food there to supply over 60 hampers to be distributed by the local food bank.

“At Carnoustie, we run an all-year round food cabinet at the station.

“We rely on public donations for that and word has really spread about it being there.

“It is well used, which is sad in a way, but it is great that it is there and so well supported.”

James added: “On Christmas Day both stations will be conducting a ‘kerb side’ visit to people who will be on their own.

“The shift I manage at Arbroath will go out in the town, and the retained crew at Carnoustie have been great in volunteering their time to go out.

“We’ll probably head out to around 20 addresses.

“It’s the first year we’ve done this so it’ll be nice to drop in on people with a card and a box of chocolates.”

