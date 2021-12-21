Arbroath and Carnoustie fire crews delighted by festive appeal response

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath and Carnoustie fire stations have hailed a fantastic community response which has seen gifts and goodies go out to hundreds of people for the festive season.

And local firefighters will be giving up part of their own Christmas Day to bring an extra bit of festive cheer to those living alone.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service watch commander James Kinnear said: “The food and gifts appeal was something we started last year.

“We work closely with local foodbanks who told us many families were struggling, particularly around the festive period.

“People have an affiliation with the fire service – we are here to help, and in turn they want to help us.

“So we asked for donations of presents and food to go in hampers.

“It has been a really great response,” he said.

In Arbroath, crew members and their families donated 83 presents.

And those have now been distributed to the local primary schools.

At Carnoustie fire station, the local community’s generosity has seen more than 150 presents delivered.

In addition, every child will get new pyjamas, a hat and gloves.

Food hampers

James said: “We also got enough food there to supply over 60 hampers to be distributed by the local food bank.

“At Carnoustie, we run an all-year round food cabinet at the station.

“We rely on public donations for that and word has really spread about it being there.

“It is well used, which is sad in a way, but it is great that it is there and so well supported.”

James added: “On Christmas Day both stations will be conducting a ‘kerb side’ visit to people who will be on their own.

“The shift I manage at Arbroath will go out in the town, and the retained crew at Carnoustie have been great in volunteering their time to go out.

“We’ll probably head out to around 20 addresses.

“It’s the first year we’ve done this so it’ll be nice to drop in on people with a card and a box of chocolates.”