Forfar Plum Pud Plod back and New Year Dooks return in Arbroath and Carnoustie

Fancy blowing off the cobwebs in style this festive period?

Then be Brrr-ave and head into Angus.

After a pandemic postponement, a trio of traditional fundraising favourites are back.

First up is the Boxing Day Plum Pudding Plod around Forfar Loch.

It’s a firm family favourite and always draws a colourful crowd of participants in fancy dress.

And then on January 1 the New Year’s Day Dooks at Carnoustie and Arbroath are both on the cards.

Organisers are keeping a close eye on coronavirus restrictions – but at the moment the Angus events are going ahead.

Here’s the details of how to take part.

And even if you’re not feeling like donning trainers or trunks, they’re always a great spectacle to see!

Forfar Plum Pudding Plod

Boxing Day.

Organised by Forfar Road Runners. A 2.75-mile run/walk around Forfar Loch country park.

Fancy dress is encouraged.

Registration from 10am at the Guide Hall, The Myre, Forfar.

Suggested race donation is £2, all proceeds to Tayside Mountain Rescue.

Plod starts at 11am from the country park.

Plum pudding prize for first adult finishers, sweets for the leading girl and boy.

Tea and coffee afterwards.

Carnoustie New Year’s Day Dook.

January 1, 1pm.

Organised by Carnoustie Rugby Club.

Meet behind Carnoustie Golf Centre, registration on the day.

The dook ball will be kicked off at 1pm.

Prizes for first to catch the ball, best fancy dress and longest in the water.

Prizes will be given out after dook in The Kinloch Arms Hotel at 2.30pm.

Arbroath New Year’s Day Dook

January 1, 2pm at Arbroath harbour.

Organised by CRUK Relay for Life Kirriemuir.

Entry £15. Includes dook t-shirt and a dram for over-18s.

Registration on the day. Please arrive early to register.

All proceeds to Cancer Research UK.