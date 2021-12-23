Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar Plum Pud Plod back and New Year Dooks return in Arbroath and Carnoustie

By Graham Brown
December 23 2021, 4.15pm
Forfar's Plum Pudding Plod and New Year's Day Dooks in Arbroath and Carnoustie are going ahead. Pics: Paul Reid/Kim Cessford.
Fancy blowing off the cobwebs in style this festive period?

Then be Brrr-ave and head into Angus.

After a pandemic postponement, a trio of traditional fundraising favourites are back.

First up is the Boxing Day Plum Pudding Plod around Forfar Loch.

It’s a firm family favourite and always draws a colourful crowd of participants in fancy dress.

Plum Pudding Plod
Runners in a previous Plum Pudding Plod. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And then on January 1 the New Year’s Day Dooks at Carnoustie and Arbroath are both on the cards.

Organisers are keeping a close eye on coronavirus restrictions – but at the moment the Angus events are going ahead.

Here’s the details of how to take part.

And even if you’re not feeling like donning trainers or trunks, they’re always a great spectacle to see!

Forfar Plum Pudding Plod

Boxing Day.

Organised by Forfar Road Runners. A 2.75-mile run/walk around Forfar Loch country park.

Fancy dress is encouraged.

Registration from 10am at the Guide Hall, The Myre, Forfar.

Suggested race donation is £2, all proceeds to Tayside Mountain Rescue.

Plum Pud Plod
The Plum Pud Plod’s a colourful event. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Plod starts at 11am from the country park.

Plum pudding prize for first adult finishers, sweets for the leading girl and boy.

Tea and coffee afterwards.

Carnoustie New Year’s Day Dook.

January 1, 1pm.

Organised by Carnoustie Rugby Club.

Meet behind Carnoustie Golf Centre, registration on the day.

The dook ball will be kicked off at 1pm.

Carnoustie dook
Carnoustie dookers take the plunge in 2019. Pic: Paul Reid

Prizes for first to catch the ball, best fancy dress and longest in the water.

Prizes will be given out after dook in The Kinloch Arms Hotel at 2.30pm.

Arbroath New Year’s Day Dook

January 1, 2pm at Arbroath harbour.

Organised by CRUK Relay for Life Kirriemuir.

Entry £15. Includes dook t-shirt and a dram for over-18s.

Registration on the day. Please arrive early to register.

All proceeds to Cancer Research UK.

Arbroath dook
Arbroath New Year Dook at the town’s harbour. Pic: Paul Reid

