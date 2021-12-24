11-year-old Sophie makes it a caring sharing Christmas for grandad George and Kirrie Connections

An error occurred. Please try again.

A doting Angus schoolgirl has made Christmas that extra bit special for her beloved grandad and the award-winning dementia charity proving a lifeline to their family.

Former lorry driver George Forrest from Kirriemuir was diagnosed with the condition earlier this year at the age of 70.

But he is among a growing number of locals benefitting from the success of the Kirrie Connections meeting centre and the range of activities it offers.

And the charity’s work received a Christmas boost when 11-year-old Sophie donated the contents of her ‘pennies jar’ to help their work.

Advent calendar

Northmuir Primary School pupil Sophie went even further in creating a special advent calendar for her grandad.

She put it together with a range of daily challenges to help keep his mind alert.

Her grandmother, Iris, said: “Sophie absolutely dotes on her grandad – and he dotes on her.

“She is so good and the advent calendar is a lovely thing.

“She put so much thought into it.

“It has things like dot-to-dot, word search, sums and colouring in.

“And every day there’s also been a treat like a Mars bar or a little pot of George’s favourite jam.”

Iris added: “Sophie saves up her 1p, 2p and 5p coins every year and gives them to charity.

“This year she said ‘I’d like to give it to grandad’s club’ and that’s what she has done.”

Iris is full of praise for the charity’s work.

“Although he was only diagnosed this year, Kirrie Connections has been wonderful.

“He goes there every Thursday and loves all the things they do.”

George and his son, George Jnr, are well known is Scottish vintage transport circles.

Their G & G Forrest lorries, tractors and engines are regularly seen at events such as the Glamis Extravaganza and Scone’s Farming Yesteryear.

Kirrie Connections praise

Kirrie Connections development worker, Jacqueline Dillon, said “We want to say a big thank you to Sophie for her kind donation.

“And also to say how impressed we were by her clever and thoughtful advent calendar.”

Kirrie Connections is Scotland’s first dementia meeting centre.

Meeting centres are a community support model, based around a social club for those living with dementia and their family carers.

They were originally developed in the Netherlands.

Earlier this year Kirrie Connections completed a move to a permanent new home.

The Roods building is open five-days-a-week and offers a variety of stimulating games, activities and practical support.

The organisation also added recent recognition to a string of awards it has won.

In November, Paths for All named Margaret Mackie from Kirrie as a winner in their 2021 volunteer awards.

She was inspired to help out with the Kirrie Connections walking group after her husband, Bob, was diagnosed with dementia.