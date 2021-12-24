Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
11-year-old Sophie makes it a caring sharing Christmas for grandad George and Kirrie Connections

By Graham Brown
December 24 2021, 3.02pm Updated: December 24 2021, 3.56pm
11-year-old Sophie Forrest and her grandad, George. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

A doting Angus schoolgirl has made Christmas that extra bit special for her beloved grandad and the award-winning dementia charity proving a lifeline to their family.

Former lorry driver George Forrest from Kirriemuir was diagnosed with the condition earlier this year at the age of 70.

Sophie Forrest and her grandad, George. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

But he is among a growing number of locals benefitting from the success of the Kirrie Connections meeting centre and the range of activities it offers.

And the charity’s work received a Christmas boost when 11-year-old Sophie donated the contents of her ‘pennies jar’ to help their work.

Northmuir Primary School pupil Sophie went even further in creating a special advent calendar for her grandad.

She put it together with a range of daily challenges to help keep his mind alert.

Her grandmother, Iris, said: “Sophie absolutely dotes on her grandad – and he dotes on her.

Sophie and grandad George share a Christmas game. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“She is so good and the advent calendar is a lovely thing.

“She put so much thought into it.

“It has things like dot-to-dot, word search, sums and colouring in.

“And every day there’s also been a treat like a Mars bar or a little pot of George’s favourite jam.”

Iris added: “Sophie saves up her 1p, 2p and 5p coins every year and gives them to charity.

“This year she said ‘I’d like to give it to grandad’s club’ and that’s what she has done.”

Kirrie Connections CEO Graham Galloway (left) with Sophie and her grandad, George.

Iris is full of praise for the charity’s work.

“Although he was only diagnosed this year, Kirrie Connections has been wonderful.

“He goes there every Thursday and loves all the things they do.”

George and his son, George Jnr, are well known is Scottish vintage transport circles.

Their G & G Forrest lorries, tractors and engines are regularly seen at events such as the Glamis Extravaganza and Scone’s Farming Yesteryear.

Kirrie Connections development worker, Jacqueline Dillon, said “We want to say a big thank you to Sophie for her kind donation.

“And also to say how impressed we were by her clever and thoughtful advent calendar.”

Sophie and her grandad. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Kirrie Connections is Scotland’s first dementia meeting centre.

Meeting centres are a community support model, based around a social club for those living with dementia and their family carers.

They were originally developed in the Netherlands.

Earlier this year Kirrie Connections completed a move to a permanent new home.

The Roods building is open five-days-a-week and offers a variety of stimulating games, activities and practical support.

The organisation also added recent recognition to a string of awards it has won.

In November, Paths for All named Margaret Mackie from Kirrie as a winner in their 2021 volunteer awards.

She was inspired to help out with the Kirrie Connections walking group after her husband, Bob, was diagnosed with dementia.

