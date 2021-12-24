Late call-off for Boxing Day Forfar Plum Pudding Plod

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forfar’s Plum Pudding Plod will not be going ahead after all this year.

The Forfar Road Runners’ event had been set to make a return on Boxing Day.

It’s a traditional family favourite as fancy-dressed participants take on a loop of Forfar Loch.

But the running club announced on Christmas Eve that conditions around the country park have led to the event’s cancellation.

A club spokesperson said the Plod had been dropped on the advice of loch rangers.

The popular park didn’t escape the ravages of Storm Arwen

In the immediate aftermath of last month’s ferocious weather, Angus Council advised visitors to steer clear of the country parks at Monikie, Crombie and Forfar.

Clear-up operations at all of them are expected to continue for months.

Templeton Woods warning

And only this week Dundee City Council warned walkers they were taking their life in their hands by venturing into Templeton Woods on the border with Angus.

The site has been closed since Storm Arwen hit.

City council say there is still a risk of heavy branches falling.

They also fear the emergency services would struggle to access the woods if someone was badly hurt.

But despite the Plum Pud call-off disappointment, bold Angus fundraisers are still hoping to have a chance to enjoy some bracing festive fun.

New Year’s Day dooks in both Carnoustie and Arbroath are still scheduled to go ahead.