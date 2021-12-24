Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late call-off for Boxing Day Forfar Plum Pudding Plod

By Graham Brown
December 24 2021, 10.07am
Forfar Road Runners' Plum Pudding Plod has been cancelled at the last minute.
Forfar’s Plum Pudding Plod will not be going ahead after all this year.

The Forfar Road Runners’ event had been set to make a return on Boxing Day.

It’s a traditional family favourite as fancy-dressed participants take on a loop of Forfar Loch.

But the running club announced on Christmas Eve that conditions around the country park have led to the event’s cancellation.

Plum Pudding Plod
The Plum Pudding Plod’s a traditional festive favourite.

A club spokesperson said the Plod had been dropped on the advice of loch rangers.

The popular park didn’t escape the ravages of Storm Arwen

In the immediate aftermath of last month’s ferocious weather, Angus Council advised visitors to steer clear of the country parks at Monikie, Crombie and Forfar.

Clear-up operations at all of them are expected to continue for months.

Templeton Woods warning

And only this week Dundee City Council warned walkers they were taking their life in their hands by venturing into Templeton Woods on the border with Angus.

The site has been closed since Storm Arwen hit.

City council say there is still a risk of heavy branches falling.

is templeton woods safe
Templeton Woods

They also fear the emergency services would struggle to access the woods if someone was badly hurt.

But despite the Plum Pud call-off disappointment, bold Angus fundraisers are still hoping to have a chance to enjoy some bracing festive fun.

New Year’s Day dooks in both Carnoustie and Arbroath are still scheduled to go ahead.

