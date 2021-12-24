Fire breaks out at Kirriemuir sawmill By Lindsey Hamilton December 24 2021, 11.50am Updated: December 24 2021, 12.56pm Firefighters from Kirriemuir, Forfar, Alyth and Dundee at a fire at Ladywell Sawmill near Kirriemuir. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have been tackling a fire at Ladywell Sawmill on the outskirts of Kirriemuir. The fire broke out just after 9.30am on Friday in a shed at the sawmill, where machinery is stored. The fire broke out at around 9.30am on Christmas Eve. It is understood there are no injuries. Four fire appliances, including an aerial unit attended. Four appliances A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9.30am on Friday reporting a fire at Ladywell Sawmill near to Kirriemuir. “We sent four appliances – two from Kirriemuir, one from Forfar and one from Alyth. Fire appliances at the sawmill blaze “An aerial unit from Blackness Road station in Dundee was also sent. “Machinery in a single storey stone shed was on fire.” The fire has been contained but three appliances remain on the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fife garage owner says devastating fire has caused £250k damage and left business in tatters Fife street remains sealed off after ‘devastating’ garage fire in Buckhaven ‘My dad is devastated’: Fife garage owner’s buildings destroyed in Buckhaven fire VIDEO: Dundee residents tell of ‘explosion’ as caravan destroyed in fire