Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fire breaks out at Kirriemuir sawmill

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 24 2021, 11.50am Updated: December 24 2021, 12.56pm
Firefighters from Kirriemuir, Forfar, Alyth and Dundee at a fire at Ladywell Sawmill near Kirriemuir.
Firefighters from Kirriemuir, Forfar, Alyth and Dundee at a fire at Ladywell Sawmill near Kirriemuir.

Firefighters have been tackling a fire at Ladywell Sawmill on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

The fire broke out just after 9.30am on Friday in a shed at the sawmill, where machinery is stored.

The fire broke out at around 9.30am on Christmas Eve.

It is understood there are no injuries.

Four fire appliances, including an aerial unit attended.

Four appliances

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9.30am on Friday reporting a fire at Ladywell Sawmill near to Kirriemuir.

“We sent four appliances  – two from Kirriemuir, one from Forfar and one from Alyth.

Fire appliances at the sawmill blaze

“An aerial unit from Blackness Road station in Dundee was also sent.

“Machinery in a single storey stone shed was on fire.”

The fire has been contained but three appliances remain on the scene.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier