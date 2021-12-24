Fire breaks out at Kirriemuir sawmill

An error occurred. Please try again.

Firefighters have been tackling a fire at Ladywell Sawmill on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

The fire broke out just after 9.30am on Friday in a shed at the sawmill, where machinery is stored.

It is understood there are no injuries.

Four fire appliances, including an aerial unit attended.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9.30am on Friday reporting a fire at Ladywell Sawmill near to Kirriemuir.

“We sent four appliances – two from Kirriemuir, one from Forfar and one from Alyth.

“An aerial unit from Blackness Road station in Dundee was also sent.

“Machinery in a single storey stone shed was on fire.”

The fire has been contained but three appliances remain on the scene.