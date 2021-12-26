Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
80 days, 40 MILLION steps and £10,000: Angus fundraisers’ amazing round the world walk for MND Scotland

By Graham Brown
December 26 2021, 8.00am
Mission accomplished! Organisers Alison McMurray, Alison Paterson, Janice Walls, Emily McSporran and Jill Clark with Alison Pritchard at Forfar Indoor Sports. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
We all deserve to put our feet up at Christmas.

But a group of Angus MND fundraisers have definitely earned a rest after walking round the world  – from Montrose – in 80 days.

And pulling in almost £10,000 for vital motor neurone disease research.

For good measure, they even added an extra seven-and-a-half million steps to the original target of more than 32 million for the virtual global challenge.

The success is an amazing tribute by curling friends to the fortitude of Brechin woman Alison Pritchard.

She was diagnosed with the condition earlier this year.

MND fundraising
Walk organisers Emily McSporran, Jill Clark, Janice Walls, Alison Paterson and Alison McMurray cross the finish line at Forfar Indoor Sports. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media. Suttieside Road, Forfar, 19th December 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Curling friends

Friends Janice Walls and Alison Paterson dreamt up the idea of virtually walking the world by following the 57 degree latitude line from Montrose.

And they roped in pals from Fettercairn and Dalhousie Curling Clubs for the journey.

All the fundraisers totted up their daily steps, and progress was charted in a travelogue of the interesting milestones around the world.

The ladies curl at Forfar Indoor Sports during the winter months.

And the centre was the fitting finish line for the event after a walk around Forfar Loch by many of those who supported the fundraiser.

MND fundraising
Piper Jim Menzies leads the fundraising round the world walkers home. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Alison was at the ice rink to greet the group as they were piped home.

Almost 50 people – from 18-months to 80-plus – joined the remarkable effort during the 80 days.

Forfar Loch finale

Janice Walls said: “Our last walk around Forfar Loch was really enjoyable.

“24 of our amazing fundraisers and seven of their beautifully behaved four-legged friends joined in.

“These dogs have joined their owners in walking throughout the challenge so have probably done twice as many steps!

Forfar Loch
The final walk around Forfar Loch.

“We walked in the sunshine, pouring rain, snow and ice – and even braved Storm Arwen. “We were determined to fundraise for MND Scotland and our very dear friend Alison.”

She added: “For the whole 80 days we achieved a collective 40,295,477 steps.

“That’s from October 1 to Dec 19.

“And it’s an extra 7,622,343 beyond what the walkers set out to do.

The team’s Justgiving has more than doubled its original target to stand at more than £7,000.

And with confirmed offline donations of more than £2,300, they are close to hitting the five-figure mark.

Jan added: “Alison and I were worried about recruiting enough people to do the walk at all.

“So we would like to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who joined in with such enthusiasm.”

