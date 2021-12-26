80 days, 40 MILLION steps and £10,000: Angus fundraisers’ amazing round the world walk for MND Scotland

An error occurred. Please try again.

We all deserve to put our feet up at Christmas.

But a group of Angus MND fundraisers have definitely earned a rest after walking round the world – from Montrose – in 80 days.

And pulling in almost £10,000 for vital motor neurone disease research.

For good measure, they even added an extra seven-and-a-half million steps to the original target of more than 32 million for the virtual global challenge.

The success is an amazing tribute by curling friends to the fortitude of Brechin woman Alison Pritchard.

She was diagnosed with the condition earlier this year.

Curling friends

Friends Janice Walls and Alison Paterson dreamt up the idea of virtually walking the world by following the 57 degree latitude line from Montrose.

And they roped in pals from Fettercairn and Dalhousie Curling Clubs for the journey.

All the fundraisers totted up their daily steps, and progress was charted in a travelogue of the interesting milestones around the world.

The ladies curl at Forfar Indoor Sports during the winter months.

And the centre was the fitting finish line for the event after a walk around Forfar Loch by many of those who supported the fundraiser.

Alison was at the ice rink to greet the group as they were piped home.

Almost 50 people – from 18-months to 80-plus – joined the remarkable effort during the 80 days.

Forfar Loch finale

Janice Walls said: “Our last walk around Forfar Loch was really enjoyable.

“24 of our amazing fundraisers and seven of their beautifully behaved four-legged friends joined in.

“These dogs have joined their owners in walking throughout the challenge so have probably done twice as many steps!

“We walked in the sunshine, pouring rain, snow and ice – and even braved Storm Arwen. “We were determined to fundraise for MND Scotland and our very dear friend Alison.”

She added: “For the whole 80 days we achieved a collective 40,295,477 steps.

“That’s from October 1 to Dec 19.

“And it’s an extra 7,622,343 beyond what the walkers set out to do.

The team’s Justgiving has more than doubled its original target to stand at more than £7,000.

And with confirmed offline donations of more than £2,300, they are close to hitting the five-figure mark.

Jan added: “Alison and I were worried about recruiting enough people to do the walk at all.

“So we would like to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who joined in with such enthusiasm.”