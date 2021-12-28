Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car in Forfar

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pedestrian has been left seriously injured after being hit by a car in Forfar.

The 20-year-old man was struck by a white Renault Clio on the A94 Glamis Road, near its junction with Graham Crescent, at around 12.20am on Tuesday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment, with his injuries described as serious.

The road was closed for about two-and-a-half hours while an investigation took place.

Police are now asking witnesses to come forward.

Appeal for dashcam footage

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of Tayside’s road policing unit, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“If there are any motorists who were in the area around the time of the crash with possible dashcam footage of the area, I would ask that you come forward and speak to officers.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident 0053 of December 28.”