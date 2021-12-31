Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Game-changing’ £250k boost for Monifieth community hub project

By Graham Brown
December 31 2021, 7.35am
The Monifieth community hub is to be built at the Blue Seaway park.
A new community hub for Monifieth is within touching distance after a ‘game-changing’ £250,000 cash windfall.

The group behind the Blue Seaway project is celebrating after Angus councillors signed off the six-figure boost in their final meeting of 2021.

And it has raised hopes work will get going on the long-awaited hub in 2022.

It will have community space, a fitness suite, café, Changing Places toilet and potential for cinema screenings.

Angus-wide fund

Monifieth Community Resource Group was one of a string of Angus groups to receive money under the Place Based Investment Fund.

The money is part of a £720,000 Scottish Government allocation to support community-led regeneration projects.

And MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee said it was the perfect festive gift for the group.

“This is a gamechanger for us,” she said.

“It now takes us over the £1 million mark of our funding already in place.

An impression of the new building by architects firm Aim Design

“And it puts us within £100,000 of our target of £1.15 million.

“We have a couple of local funders waiting in the wings who I’m sure will now feel much more confident about committing to our project.

“Let’s hope it acts as a catalyst more widely too.”

Vote of confidence

She added: “This takes us within touching distance of getting this project over the line and it will bring massive benefits to the community.

“We’re really quite humbled by the confidence that the council has shown in our project.

“We are very grateful for the support of all our local councillors and acknowledge the valuable input of the council officers we have worked with over the period.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, and rising construction costs have given us many headaches recently.

Monifieth hub
An architect’s impression of the Monifieth community hub.

“But we’re battling on and are determined to get this fabulous facility built in the coming year.”

Councillors granted planning permission for the hub in November 2019.

MCRG say it will operate seven days a week and they hope it will be used by more than 50 local organisations.

Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Beth Whiteside said: “There isn’t a community group that deserves this more.

“They have put so much work into the project and they have got so far with their own hard work.

“I know there will be a lot of people in Monifieth absolutely thrilled with this.”

Fellow ward member Craig Fotheringham added: “Jean Lee and her team have worked so hard to bring a community facility to the waterfront in Monifieth.

“This will allow them to meet their funding shortfall and commence building works.”

Other projects

Among the other projects which will receive money is the ambitious Seaton Park community sports hub scheme in Arbroath.

Charity Showcase the Street is behind the UK-leading initiative centred on the former home of Arbroath Sporting Club.

And Brechin City FC community trust will receive £50k to take forward hub plans at Glebe Park.

There will also be £50k for the resurfacing of paths at Kirriemuir Den.

