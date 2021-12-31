‘Game-changing’ £250k boost for Monifieth community hub project

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new community hub for Monifieth is within touching distance after a ‘game-changing’ £250,000 cash windfall.

The group behind the Blue Seaway project is celebrating after Angus councillors signed off the six-figure boost in their final meeting of 2021.

And it has raised hopes work will get going on the long-awaited hub in 2022.

It will have community space, a fitness suite, café, Changing Places toilet and potential for cinema screenings.

Angus-wide fund

Monifieth Community Resource Group was one of a string of Angus groups to receive money under the Place Based Investment Fund.

The money is part of a £720,000 Scottish Government allocation to support community-led regeneration projects.

And MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee said it was the perfect festive gift for the group.

“This is a gamechanger for us,” she said.

“It now takes us over the £1 million mark of our funding already in place.

“And it puts us within £100,000 of our target of £1.15 million.

“We have a couple of local funders waiting in the wings who I’m sure will now feel much more confident about committing to our project.

“Let’s hope it acts as a catalyst more widely too.”

Vote of confidence

She added: “This takes us within touching distance of getting this project over the line and it will bring massive benefits to the community.

“We’re really quite humbled by the confidence that the council has shown in our project.

“We are very grateful for the support of all our local councillors and acknowledge the valuable input of the council officers we have worked with over the period.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, and rising construction costs have given us many headaches recently.

“But we’re battling on and are determined to get this fabulous facility built in the coming year.”

Councillors granted planning permission for the hub in November 2019.

MCRG say it will operate seven days a week and they hope it will be used by more than 50 local organisations.

Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Beth Whiteside said: “There isn’t a community group that deserves this more.

“They have put so much work into the project and they have got so far with their own hard work.

“I know there will be a lot of people in Monifieth absolutely thrilled with this.”

Fellow ward member Craig Fotheringham added: “Jean Lee and her team have worked so hard to bring a community facility to the waterfront in Monifieth.

“This will allow them to meet their funding shortfall and commence building works.”

Other projects

Among the other projects which will receive money is the ambitious Seaton Park community sports hub scheme in Arbroath.

Charity Showcase the Street is behind the UK-leading initiative centred on the former home of Arbroath Sporting Club.

And Brechin City FC community trust will receive £50k to take forward hub plans at Glebe Park.

There will also be £50k for the resurfacing of paths at Kirriemuir Den.