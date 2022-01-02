Gallery: Rowanlea Riding School’s New Year trek By John Post January 2 2022, 4.45pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The annual New Year horse trek held by Rowanlea Riding School made a welcome return after missing out last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The trek has taken place on the 2nd of January of every year since the riding school’s inception in 1965, with the exception of 2021. Riders were led out by owner Irene Conchie who now runs the school founded by her father David Conchie. More than 40 riders from the Barry, Carnoustie based riding school undertook a two-hour ride around the surrounding countryside. Rowanlea School is an approved riding school by both the British Horse Society and the Association of British Riding Schools. Our photographer Kenny Smith was on hand to capture the horses and riders as they set out on their trek. Horses and riders prepping for the ride at the stables. Teddy waiting patiently. Beauty before the ride. The sun was shining and the temperature mild for this mornings event. Riders travel along the path. Large numbers of riders joined in. Riders at the Rowanlea Riding School taking part. The school was founded in 1965 by David Conchie. The horses getting to stretch their legs after the festive period. Riders of all ages and experience got to take part. The New Year trek returned after not being held last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier GALLERY and VIDEO: A Ferry Happy New Year for daring Broughty dookers Owner ‘broken hearted’ as Angus shop to close after almost 40 years 10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week Highlands Unbridled: New trail riding centre in Deeside is mane attraction