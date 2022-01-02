Gallery: Rowanlea Riding School’s New Year trek

An error occurred. Please try again.

The annual New Year horse trek held by Rowanlea Riding School made a welcome return after missing out last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trek has taken place on the 2nd of January of every year since the riding school’s inception in 1965, with the exception of 2021.

Riders were led out by owner Irene Conchie who now runs the school founded by her father David Conchie.

More than 40 riders from the Barry, Carnoustie based riding school undertook a two-hour ride around the surrounding countryside.

Rowanlea School is an approved riding school by both the British Horse Society and the Association of British Riding Schools.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was on hand to capture the horses and riders as they set out on their trek.