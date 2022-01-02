Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Gallery: Rowanlea Riding School’s New Year trek

By John Post
January 2 2022, 4.45pm
Post Thumbnail

The annual New Year horse trek held by Rowanlea Riding School made a welcome return after missing out last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trek has taken place on the 2nd of January of every year since the riding school’s inception in 1965, with the exception of 2021.

Riders were led out by owner Irene Conchie who now runs the school founded by her father David Conchie.

More than 40 riders from the Barry, Carnoustie based riding school undertook a two-hour ride around the surrounding countryside.

Rowanlea School is an approved riding school by both the British Horse Society and the Association of British Riding Schools.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was on hand to capture the horses and riders as they set out on their trek.

Horses and riders prepping for the ride at the stables.
Teddy waiting patiently.
Beauty before the ride.
The sun was shining and the temperature mild for this mornings event.
Riders travel along the path.
Large numbers of riders joined in.
Riders at the Rowanlea Riding School taking part. The school was founded in 1965 by David Conchie.
The horses getting to stretch their legs after the festive period.
Riders of all ages and experience got to take part.
The New Year trek returned after not being held last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier