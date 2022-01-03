Snow and wind warning in Angus and Perthshire, as cold hits after New Year high

An error occurred. Please try again.

Weather warnings have been issued across Angus and Perthshire with temperatures across Scotland set to drop this week after a warm start to January.

Some areas within northern Angus and Highland Perthshire fall within the area covered by a yellow warning for snow and wind from midnight until 6am on Wednesday January 5.

Warm, moist air from the Canary Islands saw the UK register record high temperatures over Hogmanay, but Met Office weather forecasters say the mercury will drop this week.

Across Tayside and Fife, forecasters say the afternoon will be dry after outbreaks of rain on Monday morning, although locals in Dundee and Perthshire are being told to expect some wintry showers in the evening.

Maximum temperatures of 6°C are predicted.

The forecast says north-westerly winds will become strong and, although dry initially, some wintry showers will affect Tayside and Perthshire. A sharp frost is expected inland, the forecast reads for overnight.

Tuesday will see another cold day, with north-westerly gales expected around the coast in Tayside.

Occasional hail, sleet and snow showers will continue inland with accumulations tending to be on higher ground, while it will be drier for Fife. The maximum temperature will be around 4°C, according to the Met Office.

Heavier rain spells are expected from Thursday onwards, particularly further north in Dundee and Angus.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice across northern parts of Scotland Tuesday 0000 – 0900 Wednesday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/19a5mtUSba — Met Office (@metoffice) January 3, 2022

Cold spell expected to be ‘temporary’

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Ramsdale, said: “We’re now past the peak of the high temperatures over the UK of this current spell.

“We are seeing a trend downwards in temperatures with notably colder weather coming into the north from early on Monday.“

“This colder air is expected to push southwards into Tuesday bringing wintry showers and frosts.

“Wind and snow warnings have now been issued for parts of Scotland associated with this change.

“This cold spell is temporary before we see a return to weather conditions coming from the Atlantic, bringing further bouts of strong winds and rain to the UK.”