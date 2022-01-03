Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Snow and wind warning in Angus and Perthshire, as cold hits after New Year high

By Alasdair Clark
January 3 2022, 10.21am Updated: January 3 2022, 11.36am
Angus snow warning
Some snow is forecast in parts of Tayside

Weather warnings have been issued across Angus and Perthshire with temperatures across Scotland set to drop this week after a warm start to January.

Some areas within northern Angus and Highland Perthshire fall within the area covered by a yellow warning for snow and wind from midnight until 6am on Wednesday January 5.

Warm, moist air from the Canary Islands saw the UK register record high temperatures over Hogmanay, but Met Office weather forecasters say the mercury will drop this week.

Across Tayside and Fife, forecasters say the afternoon will be dry after outbreaks of rain on Monday morning, although locals in Dundee and Perthshire are being told to expect some wintry showers in the evening.

Maximum temperatures of 6°C are predicted.

The forecast says north-westerly winds will become strong and, although dry initially, some wintry showers will affect Tayside and Perthshire. A sharp frost is expected inland, the forecast reads for overnight.

Tuesday will see another cold day, with north-westerly gales expected around the coast in Tayside.

Occasional hail, sleet and snow showers will continue inland with accumulations tending to be on higher ground, while it will be drier for Fife. The maximum temperature will be around 4°C, according to the Met Office.

Heavier rain spells are expected from Thursday onwards, particularly further north in Dundee and Angus.

Cold spell expected to be ‘temporary’

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Ramsdale, said: “We’re now past the peak of the high temperatures over the UK of this current spell.

“We are seeing a trend downwards in temperatures with notably colder weather coming into the north from early on Monday.“

“This colder air is expected to push southwards into Tuesday bringing wintry showers and frosts.

Wind and snow warnings have now been issued for parts of Scotland associated with this change.

“This cold spell is temporary before we see a return to weather conditions coming from the Atlantic, bringing further bouts of strong winds and rain to the UK.”

IN PICTURES: Brrrr-ave fundraisers start 2022 with Arbroath Dook

