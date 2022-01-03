Arthritic pup Hendrix reunited with best friend Skye after Angus centre finds them forever home

A lucky collie cross pup has been reunited with his best friend after finding his forever home thanks to the tireless efforts of the Scottish SPCA re-homing team in Angus.

15-year-old Hendrix, who the SSPCA struggled to find a home for due to his poor health, has been reunited with long-time pal Skye.

Hendrix featured in an appeal on 2 January 2021, with staff at the Animal Rescue Centre in Petterden describing him as a “pup at heart” and despite being an old pooch, still able to play fetch.

The chirpy canine has been struggling with arthritis in his back legs and, whilst he is on long-term pain medication, it means he struggles with more strenuous exercise.

The team at the SSPCA’s Petterden facility — which is between Dundee and Forfar — feared he would never find a home as potential new owners feared high vet bills.

Everything has changed

However, one year on, everything has changed for the dog, who found his perfect home with Scottish SPCA animal helpline operator Ruth Cameron.

Ruth said: “Hendrix settled in instantly and has been an absolutely amazing dog to own. He has the cutest, cheekiest personality and is known for having a bit of a strop when he can’t get his own way! His favourite things to do are to play with his toys or take a car trip no matter how short.

“Seeing the change in him physically has just been amazing to watch and he’s the happiest dog all day every day.”

Reunited with his best friend

Hendrix came from the same household as another dog looking for adoption, Skye. When Ruth heard Skye was still looking for a home, she knew she had to take her in as well.

Ruth continues: “Almost six months to the day of getting Hendrix, I was visiting the centre to drop off some donations when the staff told me Skye still hadn’t been adopted.

“Hendrix and Skye recognised each other straight away so there was no question – I had to adopt her too!

“Skye was petrified of everyday life when we first got her so it’s been a slower process getting her to her happy place.

“However, we are finally seeing her personality shine now and she’s becoming much more relaxed and outgoing. Skye absolutely loves the water and heads straight to it on her walks.

“She was a little overweight but she’s managed to shed those extra pounds and has become a much happier, more playful dog in the process.”

The team at the Scottish SPCA’s Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Re-homing Centre are just as delighted that Hendrix and Skye have found their happy ending.

Assistant manager, Dale Christie, said: “We’re so happy that Hendrix and Skye found the perfect forever home and best of all it was together.

“It just goes to show that there really is a perfect home out there for every dog, no matter their age or their background.”

