Arthritic pup Hendrix reunited with best friend Skye after Angus centre finds them forever home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arthritic pup Hendrix reunited with best friend Skye after Angus centre finds them forever home

By Hannah Ballantyne
January 3 2022, 1.51pm Updated: January 3 2022, 6.17pm
Hendrix
Hendrix has found his forever home, at last.

A lucky collie cross pup has been reunited with his best friend after finding his forever home thanks to the tireless efforts of the Scottish SPCA re-homing team in Angus.

15-year-old Hendrix, who the SSPCA struggled to find a home for due to his poor health, has been reunited with long-time pal Skye.

Hendrix featured in an appeal on 2 January 2021, with staff at the Animal Rescue Centre in Petterden describing him as a “pup at heart” and despite being an old pooch, still able to play fetch.

The chirpy canine has been struggling with arthritis in his back legs and, whilst he is on long-term pain medication, it means he struggles with more strenuous exercise.

The team at the SSPCA’s Petterden facility — which is between Dundee and Forfar — feared he would never find a home as potential new owners feared high vet bills.

Everything has changed

However, one year on, everything has changed for the dog, who found his perfect home with Scottish SPCA animal helpline operator Ruth Cameron.

Ruth said: “Hendrix settled in instantly and has been an absolutely amazing dog to own. He has the cutest, cheekiest personality and is known for having a bit of a strop when he can’t get his own way! His favourite things to do are to play with his toys or take a car trip no matter how short.

“Seeing the change in him physically has just been amazing to watch and he’s the happiest dog all day every day.”

Hendrix
Hendrix always has a smile on his face.

Reunited with his best friend

Hendrix came from the same household as another dog looking for adoption, Skye.  When Ruth heard Skye was still looking for a home, she knew she had to take her in as well.

Ruth continues: “Almost six months to the day of getting Hendrix, I was visiting the centre to drop off some donations when the staff told me Skye still hadn’t been adopted.

“Hendrix and Skye recognised each other straight away so there was no question – I had to adopt her too!

“Skye was petrified of everyday life when we first got her so it’s been a slower process getting her to her happy place.

“However, we are finally seeing her personality shine now and she’s becoming much more relaxed and outgoing. Skye absolutely loves the water and heads straight to it on her walks.

“She was a little overweight but she’s managed to shed those extra pounds and has become a much happier, more playful dog in the process.”

Hendrix and Skye
Skye, left and Hendrix, right.

The team at the Scottish SPCA’s Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Re-homing Centre are just as delighted that Hendrix and Skye have found their happy ending.

Assistant manager, Dale Christie, said:  “We’re so happy that Hendrix and Skye found the perfect forever home and best of all it was together.

“It just goes to show that there really is a perfect home out there for every dog, no matter their age or their background.”

Anyone who’d like to find their own perfect pet can view all the dogs currently available for re-homing on the Scottish SPCA website here: https://bit.ly/3pUEGOs

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier