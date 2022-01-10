Pro-independence group make third bid to stage 10,000-strong Arbroath Declaration march

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish independence campaigners are making a third time lucky bid to bring 10,000 people to Angus for a Declaration of Arbroath anniversary march.

All Under One Banner hope the Covid-delayed mass gathering will finally go ahead in April.

It was originally planned for 2020 to coincide with the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

But the march was cancelled as coronavirus took hold.

And a 2021 attempt to stage it also fell victim to pandemic restrictions.

Now AUOB have told Angus Council they want the procession to go ahead on Saturday April 2 at 12.30pm.

The date has been chosen because of its closeness to the April 6 1320 signing of the declaration.

Town centre route

The march will set off from Inchcape Park, near to Arbroath FC’s Gayfield home, before heading along the A92.

It will travel the length of the High Street en route to Hamilton Green at the town’s historic Abbey.

From there the marchers will head past the Arbroath library and along Hill Terrace before finishing at Victoria Park.

Angus civic licensing councillors will consider the matter on Thursday.

It is open to them to make an order prohibiting the march.

But having ok’d the two previous proposals that seems an unlikely outcome.

Instead, legal chiefs have suggested councillors should tell organisers they must obey coronavirus rules.

And that would mean a maximum of 500 marchers under current restrictions.

Council legal manager David Thompson says: “Currently, and from December 26 2021, there is a capacity restriction of 500 in respect of outdoor live events.

“There is no certainty as to what restrictions, if any, will be in place on April 2.

“If the committee is minded in principle to make no order prohibiting the procession, it is recommended that the committee consider imposing a condition with the effect of clarifying that if there are national restrictions in place for mass gatherings then such restrictions will override any decision by this committee.”

Original plans for 2020 saw two independence factions bring forward march bids.

AUOB and the Scottish Independence Movement lodged separate procession bids to coincide with what was to be the grand launch of the Arbroath 2020 celebrations.

It led to concerns the town could become a ‘no go zone’.

The main Arbroath 2020 celebration programme was also ditched due to Covid-19, but an Arbroath 2020+1 festival went ahead 12 months later.