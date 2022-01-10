Carnoustie phone outage leaves some residents unable to make calls for four days, including 999 services

An error occurred. Please try again.

Carnoustie residents have faced phone outages for four days, including emergency 999 calls.

Problems were first reported in the Angus town on Friday, which BT has blamed on a service fault.

Only landlines have been affected but this includes 999 calls.

Tayside Police tweeted to alert locals that BT had advised them of problems impacting some telephone services in Carnoustie.

BT has also apologised for the outage.

Impacted locals told to use mobile phones

Those affected are being advised to use a mobile phone to report emergencies or to attend the nearest police station.

Tayside Police said: “BT has advised us of problems affecting telephone services in Carnoustie and are working to resolve the issue.

“At this time, the outage only affects landlines, but it does include the 999 service.

“Anyone requiring emergency services should use a mobile or attend a police station.”

Landlines down for fourth day in a row

Affected customers in Carnoustie have been without landlines since Friday.

On Monday, BT said engineers are still working to resolve the issue but no date has been given as to when the landlines will be working again.

In the meantime, a satellite-enabled unit has been setup on Links Parade for anyone who needs to make a call.

A BT spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry that a small number of customers in Carnoustie are experiencing intermittent service with their landlines.

“Our engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore full service.

“Mobile and broadband services are not affected and 999 calls can be made from mobile phones.

“Our emergency response team has also setup a satellite-enabled unit on Links Parade – next to the railway station – to allow any customer to make calls free of charge.”