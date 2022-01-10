Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carnoustie phone outage leaves some residents unable to make calls for four days, including 999 services

By Amie Flett
January 10 2022, 5.10pm Updated: January 10 2022, 6.17pm
Some Carnoustie locals are currently unable to use their landline phones due to a BT fault.
Carnoustie residents have faced phone outages for four days, including emergency 999 calls.

Problems were first reported in the Angus town on Friday, which BT has blamed on a service fault.

Only landlines have been affected but this includes 999 calls.

Tayside Police tweeted to alert locals that BT had advised them of problems impacting some telephone services in Carnoustie.

BT has also apologised for the outage.

Impacted locals told to use mobile phones

Those affected are being advised to use a mobile phone to report emergencies or to attend the nearest police station.

Tayside Police said: “BT has advised us of problems affecting telephone services in Carnoustie and are working to resolve the issue.

“At this time, the outage only affects landlines, but it does include the 999 service.

“Anyone requiring emergency services should use a mobile or attend a police station.”

Landlines down for fourth day in a row

Affected customers in Carnoustie have been without landlines since Friday.

On Monday, BT said engineers are still working to resolve the issue but no date has been given as to when the landlines will be working again.

In the meantime, a satellite-enabled unit has been setup on Links Parade for anyone who needs to make a call.

A BT spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry that a small number of customers in Carnoustie are experiencing intermittent service with their landlines.

“Our engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore full service.

“Mobile and broadband services are not affected and 999 calls can be made from mobile phones.

“Our emergency response team has also setup a satellite-enabled unit on Links Parade – next to the railway station – to allow any customer to make calls free of charge.”

