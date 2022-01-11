Pizza chain Domino’s lodge plan to grab slice of Forfar takeaway market

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pizza giant Domino’s is planning a move into Forfar.

The takeaway and delivery chain has lodged a bid to convert a former convenience store on St James Road into its second Angus outlet.

The shop at 35E was once a busy Mace store serving the Viewmount, Gallowshade and Glens housing estates.

But it has been closed for some time.

And plans have now come forward for the change of use to a hot food takeaway.

They show a double stack oven and cut table/hot rack towards the front of the shop, with a public counter and customer waiting area.

An office, wash area, WC and two stores are sited towards the rear of the building.

Domino’s said they would not be making any comment at this stage about the application.

Neighbour objection

But there is already neighbour opposition to the plan over traffic concerns.

Local resident Scott Monro has lodged a letter of objection with the council.

He says: “This is already an excessively busy road, as traffic seems to avoid going through the town centre and utilises St James Road.

“The addition of a hot food takeaway would only increase the traffic flow.

“St James Road is utilised by a large volume of articulated lorries and farm vehicles at all times of the day and night.

“This can cause blockages on an already busy street.”

He has raised worries about emergency vehicles being able to respond quickly on the busy road.

He adds: “There is not enough parking space at the location to accommodate the additional vehicles that it will attract, both customers and delivery drivers.

“This could lead to more blockage of St James Road and/or the utilisation of the pavement for parking.”

Mr Monro has also raised concerns about potential noise and smell from the takeaway.

Decision within weeks

The council has set a determination deadline of February 21 for the application.

Domino’s has one other Angus outlet at Condor Drive in Arbroath, opened in 2015.

The chain was founded in Michigan and came to the UK in 1985 when it opened its first store in Luton.

It now has more than 1,200 outlets across the UK and Ireland, delivering over 106 million pizzas a year.

In 2017, its UK sales reached £1 billion for the first time.