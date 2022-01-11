Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pizza chain Domino’s lodge plan to grab slice of Forfar takeaway market

By Graham Brown
January 11 2022, 5.30pm Updated: January 11 2022, 9.44pm
Domino's want to set up a Forfar branch in the town's St James Road. Pic: Clarke Cooper/DCT Media/Google.
Domino's want to set up a Forfar branch in the town's St James Road. Pic: Clarke Cooper/DCT Media/Google.

Pizza giant Domino’s is planning a move into Forfar.

The takeaway and delivery chain has lodged a bid to convert a former convenience store on St James Road into its second Angus outlet.

The shop at 35E was once a busy Mace store serving the Viewmount, Gallowshade and Glens housing estates.

The St James Road shop has been empty for some time
The St James Road shop has been empty for some time. Supplied by Google

But it has been closed for some time.

And plans have now come forward for the change of use to a hot food takeaway.

They show a double stack oven and cut table/hot rack towards the front of the shop, with a public counter and customer waiting area.

An office, wash area, WC and two stores are sited towards the rear of the building.

Domino’s said they would not be making any comment at this stage about the application.

Neighbour objection

But there is already neighbour opposition to the plan over traffic concerns.

Local resident Scott Monro has lodged a letter of objection with the council.

He says: “This is already an excessively busy road, as traffic seems to avoid going through the town centre and utilises St James Road.

“The addition of a hot food takeaway would only increase the traffic flow.

“St James Road is utilised by a large volume of articulated lorries and farm vehicles at all times of the day and night.

“This can cause blockages on an already busy street.”

He has raised worries about emergency vehicles being able to respond quickly on the busy road.

Domino's Forfar
The former convenience store on St James Road. Pic: Google.

He adds: “There is not enough parking space at the location to accommodate the additional vehicles that it will attract, both customers and delivery drivers.

“This could lead to more blockage of St James Road and/or the utilisation of the pavement for parking.”

Mr Monro has also raised concerns about potential noise and smell from the takeaway.

Decision within weeks

The council has set a determination deadline of February 21 for the application.

Domino’s has one other Angus outlet at Condor Drive in Arbroath, opened in 2015.

The chain was founded in Michigan and came to the UK in 1985 when it opened its first store in Luton.

It now has more than 1,200 outlets across the UK and Ireland, delivering over 106 million pizzas a year.

In 2017, its UK sales reached £1 billion for the first time.

