Major decision looming on future of Carnoustie links in drive to retain Open status

A major decision around golf management at Carnoustie is being teed up to try to safeguard the Championship links’ place on the lucrative Open rota.

It could see a current deal ripped up in favour of a 125-year lease for the council-owned land on which the famous course sits.

The last visit of The Open in 2018 pumped £22 million directly into the Angus economy – and brought an estimated £50m tourism spin-off.

So the Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee want to see it retain its place as the jewel in Angus’ sporting crown.

Angus Council owns the showpiece course – scene of Scot Paul Lawrie’s 1999 play-off open triumph.

But for decades the Championship course and two others have been run by the links committee.

It has now drawn up a future blueprint to bring fresh investment and keep major tournaments coming to Carnoustie.

And a special meeting of Angus Council on Thursday will set the ball rolling on what the council’s chief executive has said is one of the biggest long-term decisions facing the authority.

The current position

Angus Council owns the land on which the Championship, Burnside and Buddon courses lie.

It also hosts a ground lease for the land the distinctive Carnoustie Golf Hotel is built on.

But for several decades, management and maintenance of the courses has been the responsibility of Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee.

The links committee does not make any direct annual payment to the council.

It reinvests profits into the running of the business and the courses.

And it has a charitable trust which supports local causes.

What the future may hold

There are five options on the table.

1. Status quo.

2. New governance arrangements with external investment – CGLMC proposals.

3. New delivery model led and funded by Angus Council.

4. CGLMC proposals but on different terms.

5. Seek a shorter-term solution.

Council chief executive Margo Williamson says the status quo should be ruled out.

She says it is “not a realistic medium to long-term option if this puts the return of The Open to Carnoustie at risk”.

And the short-term solution option scores lower on an early assessment ranking drawn up by the council.

“The decisions to be made by council on the future of Carnoustie golf links are significant in terms of the economic impact for Angus as well as potential duration and scale,” says the chief executive.

“Regardless of which option the council chooses, this will be one of the more important and long-lasting decisions the council makes.”

The Links committee plan

CGLMC has already produced detailed proposals for the council to consider.

But they are contained in a private report going before councillors on Thursday.

It is already the subject of a non disclosure agreement (NDA) between the council and the links.

CGLMC say there are three main drivers behind their wish to change the current arrangement.

1. The requirements/expectations for securing major championships such as The Open, the AIG Women’s Open and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

2. The economic consequences which would arise if Carnoustie was no longer part of The Open venue rota.

3. To ensure the long-term objectives of the charity can be realised, including the provision of local golf access.

The broad terms of their proposal would end the existing deal and replace it with a 125-year-lease.

The authority would receive a lease payment, with a new company set up to sub-lease the courses.

CGLMC would secure long-term protection for local golfer access including season ticket holders.

A conditional long-term agreement with the R&A would be sought for future Opens as an essential part of the plan.

Angus Council would remain on the links board of trustees and continue to own the land and courses.

Any changes will require full public consultation.

But there is an aim to bring the changes in by the autumn.

The value of golf to Angus

The Open Championship is a bonanza for Carnoustie and Angus.

The Angus town has hosted the event three times since the links returned to The Open rota in 1999.

That year its punishing rough led to the course being famously branded ‘Car-nasty’ as Paul Lawrie recorded a remarkable play-off win.

Figures for the 2018 event suggest it brought a direct tourism boost of around £22 million.

And the spin-off impact for Angus was a staggering £50m for Angus as a tourism destination.

Carnoustie also enjoyed a multi-million pound boost from the AIG Women’s Open in August 2021.

And the links committee is one of the area’s biggest employers, with a pre-pandemic staff of around 120.