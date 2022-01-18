Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ambulance crashes on A90 near Forfar

By Neil Henderson
January 18 2022, 9.36am Updated: January 18 2022, 11.55am
An ambulance has been involved in a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Forfar
The crash happened on the A90 south of Forfar.

Police and paramedics rushed to the A90 near Forfar on Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 8.30am, close to the junction with the A932.

Traffic Scotland  reported the northbound carriageway was blocked, resulting in motorists facing delays of more than half an hour to get through the affected area.

Motorists also reported queues heading back several miles in the direction of Dundee.

Bus routes were affected with operator Stagecoach saying some services were delayed and diverted as a result.

 

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed an ambulance had been involved in the crash.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 8.35am on Tuesday, police were called to the A90 near the A932, following a report of a two-vehicle crash, involving an ambulance.

“There are no serious injuries reported.”

Emergency services remained at the scene for most of the morning with Traffic Scotland finally reporting the A90 to be clear and running normally again at around 11.15am.

