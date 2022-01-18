Ambulance crashes on A90 near Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police and paramedics rushed to the A90 near Forfar on Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 8.30am, close to the junction with the A932.

Traffic Scotland reported the northbound carriageway was blocked, resulting in motorists facing delays of more than half an hour to get through the affected area.

Motorists also reported queues heading back several miles in the direction of Dundee.

Bus routes were affected with operator Stagecoach saying some services were delayed and diverted as a result.

UPDATE❗️⌚️09:20#A90 RTC RTC on the A90 northbound south of Forfar. Traffic queuing back to Gallowfield with delays of approx 35 mins. Southbound delays approx 5 mins.#TakeCare on approach.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/0rTcV4D7K1 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 18, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed an ambulance had been involved in the crash.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 8.35am on Tuesday, police were called to the A90 near the A932, following a report of a two-vehicle crash, involving an ambulance.

“There are no serious injuries reported.”

Emergency services remained at the scene for most of the morning with Traffic Scotland finally reporting the A90 to be clear and running normally again at around 11.15am.