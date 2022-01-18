Forfar Rotary Club Strathmore Classic Car Tour back on the road for 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Rotary Club is bringing back a big annual fundraiser after it was parked for two years by the pandemic.

The Strathmore Classic Car Tour is due to make its return on June 19.

And the club is confident its popularity will bring motoring enthusiasts flooding back to enjoy a trip around some of the area’s most scenic roads.

The tour was launched in 2016.

And since then it has raised more than £40,000 for charity.

Starting from the town centre, it takes participants on a route of around 130 miles around Angus and Perthshire.

The route changes from year to year.

But Glamis Castle has been its finishing point since it was first staged.

It usually attracts a full house of classic and modern machinery including marques such as Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Jaguar, MG and Mini.

The event has enjoyed good support from main sponsors Fiskens of Forfar and Guild Homes since it began.

Fundraising success

Proceeds from the first four tours went to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

It was chosen after SCAA’s Scone-based helicopter airlifted Forfar Rotarian Andrew Renwick to hospital following a freak off-road motorcycling accident several years ago.

Andrew broke his back after he came off his machine in the Perthshire hills.

He was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and spent months there in recovery.

The £8,505 fundraising total for the last tour in 2019 took the four-year tally to more than £44,000.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland had been due to benefit from the 2021 event before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The club said: “We will soon have entry forms ready to download from our website.

“We were bitterly disappointed to have to cancel it again last year, so fingers crossed for this year.”