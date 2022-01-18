Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar Rotary Club Strathmore Classic Car Tour back on the road for 2022

By Graham Brown
January 18 2022, 10.28am Updated: January 18 2022, 11.14am
Forfar Rotary Club has scheduled the 2022 Strathmore Classic Car Tour for June. Pic: Paul Reid.

Forfar Rotary Club is bringing back a big annual fundraiser after it was parked for two years by the pandemic.

The Strathmore Classic Car Tour is due to make its return on June 19.

And the club is confident its popularity will bring motoring enthusiasts flooding back to enjoy a trip around some of the area’s most scenic roads.

The tour was launched in 2016.

Participants in a previous Strathmore Classic Car Tour. Pic: Paul Reid.

And since then it has raised more than £40,000 for charity.

Starting from the town centre, it takes participants on a route of around 130 miles around Angus and Perthshire.

The route changes from year to year.

But Glamis Castle has been its finishing point since it was first staged.

It usually attracts a full house of classic and modern machinery including marques such as Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Jaguar, MG and Mini.

The event has enjoyed good support from main sponsors Fiskens of Forfar and Guild Homes since it began.

Famous marques including Rolls Royce feature in the Strathmore Classic Car Tour. Pic Paul Reid

Fundraising success

Proceeds from the first four tours went to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

It was chosen after SCAA’s Scone-based helicopter airlifted Forfar Rotarian Andrew Renwick to hospital following a freak off-road motorcycling accident several years ago.

Andrew broke his back after he came off his machine in the Perthshire hills.

He was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and spent months there in recovery.

The £8,505 fundraising total for the last tour in 2019 took the four-year tally to more than £44,000.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland had been due to benefit from the 2021 event before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The club said: “We will soon have entry forms ready to download from our website.

“We were bitterly disappointed to have to cancel it again last year, so fingers crossed for this year.”

