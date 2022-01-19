Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus mum’s ceiling collapses months after raising issue with council

By Katy Scott
January 19 2022, 7.06pm Updated: January 20 2022, 9.48am
Leanne Sim looks at the collapsed ceiling in her Angus council house.

An Angus mum’s ceiling has collapsed over six months after she first contacted the council fearing the house is unsafe.

Leanne Sims, 35, called her Forfar council house “uninhabitable” in July.

Her bedroom ceiling appeared cracked and bulging, with Leanne blaming an internal leak in the building.

On Tuesday evening, a section of the ceiling came crashing down on to the mum-of-four.

She claims Angus Council failed to repair the ceiling and ignored her requests to move to a more suitable property.

Angus Council did not respond to a request for comment.

The collapse has exposed the insulation in the ceiling.

Leanne was sitting in her room with her brother and his wife when the ceiling collapsed on top of them, sending plasterboard and insulation flying down into the family home.

The Forfar mum said: “A bit of concrete nearly hit my head, it just missed me.

“And then I took an asthma attack because it collapsed on top of me – my brother had to get my inhaler and calm me down.”

Leanne moved into the house in November 2011 and claims the property was already in a state of disrepair and has worsened ever since.

She says her complaints to Angus Council have fallen on deaf ears and has asked to relocate many times.

‘I feel like I’m in hell’

She says she is currently under consideration for another council house, however, past attempts to relocate have been unsuccessful.

“Surely the fact that my ceiling has collapsed would make me a priority,” Leanne added.

“Someone from the council came by to ‘make it safe’ on the night, but their version of making it safe is to rip half of the roof out.”

Leanne has been waiting for a new house for nearly a year.

Leanne’s home is a three-bedroom house but the five occupants have shared two bedrooms since issues began with the ceiling.

She said: “I can’t get anywhere with it and I’m at my wits’ end.

“It’s coming up to a year that I’ve been on the waiting list for a new place.”

Leanne also fears the area, Glenmoy Terrace, is too dangerous to raise her daughters due to drug abuse, violence and vandalism.

She claims her children have found dirty needles in the shared back garden.

Leanne said: “It’s affected all my kids’ mental health.

“I can’t do much more, I need to get out of here. I feel like I’m in hell.

“Everywhere I turn, I feel like I just get fobbed off or turned away.

“Something has to give. I don’t know what else to do.”

Workers from Angus Council have since attended the property to patch up the roof further with plasterboard.

It comes as Angus Council is facing mounting housing problems after a major firm backed out of a three-year repair contract.

