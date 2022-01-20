Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We need to get it right’: Angus Council opens options study around long-term future for Carnoustie golf links

By Graham Brown
January 20 2022, 5.45pm
An options study around the futur4e of Carnoustie golf course management is underway. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
An options study around the futur4e of Carnoustie golf course management is underway. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Angus has started the journey to decide the future management of its ‘jewel in the crown’ Carnoustie golf links.

And taking what has been described as one of the biggest decisions ever made in the county will be the the challenge facing freshmen councillors just months into the job.

They will be part of a new council elected in May.

By August, the authority plans to set a long-term course to ensure the Angus links retains its Open rota status as one of the world’s greatest golf venues.

Carnoustie golf
Golders on the Carnoustie Championship course. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Links committee plan

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee (CGLMC) favours a new 125-year lease.

It’s part of a plan to continue to attract major tournaments – and millions of pounds of golf tourism cash – to the town.

The links returned to The Open rota in 1999.

And in 2018 it brought a £22 million boost to Angus.

Carnoustie golf
Italy’s Francesco Molinari celebrates his 2018 Open Championship win at Carnoustie with the Claret Jug.

But pivotal to the new vision is a drive to give current and future generations of local players the best possible access to the gems on their doorstep.

The current Links committee contract to run the council-owned Championship, Buddon and Burnside courses is not due to end until 2033.

Public consultation

Earlier this week, Links chief executive Michael Wells briefed Angus officials and councillors on the long-term lease ambition.

It would bring fresh external investment aimed at Carnoustie holding on to its world-class status.

Details of the commercially sensitive Links plan have not been released under a non-disclosure agreement between the parties.

But other options include a council-led arrangement or revised terms for the CGLMC plans

And there will be a full public consultation this summer.

LInks House
Links House CGLMC headquarters. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

‘Unique public asset’

At a special council meeting on Thursday, finance chief Ian Lorimer said Carnoustie links is a “significant and unique public asset”.

“The decisions carry long-term economic and financial consequences,” he said.

Areas of the draft proposals overlap and that is why a number of options had been brought forward.

“At this stage we have not done enough due diligence on all of the options to recommend only one,” he said.

Council leader David Fairweather – who is exiting local government at May’s election – said: “It is important we get this right.”

Carnoustie councillor Mark McDonald said: “It’s great to see the options are maintaining local and public accessibility of the course and the charitable aspect.

“It is amazing that Angus can host one of the best competitions in the world.”

Carnoustie golf
Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And he said the scale of the decision meant it was important for people from across the area to take part in the public consultation.

Officials say the options study could cost around £125,000.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: “This is very challenging for elected members. It’s complicated and it’s long-term.

“We need to keep an open mind. And due diligence means due diligence.

“We don’t want to set artificial targets. We can’t afford to make a mistake here.”

