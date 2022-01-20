‘We need to get it right’: Angus Council opens options study around long-term future for Carnoustie golf links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus has started the journey to decide the future management of its ‘jewel in the crown’ Carnoustie golf links.

And taking what has been described as one of the biggest decisions ever made in the county will be the the challenge facing freshmen councillors just months into the job.

They will be part of a new council elected in May.

By August, the authority plans to set a long-term course to ensure the Angus links retains its Open rota status as one of the world’s greatest golf venues.

Links committee plan

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee (CGLMC) favours a new 125-year lease.

It’s part of a plan to continue to attract major tournaments – and millions of pounds of golf tourism cash – to the town.

The links returned to The Open rota in 1999.

And in 2018 it brought a £22 million boost to Angus.

But pivotal to the new vision is a drive to give current and future generations of local players the best possible access to the gems on their doorstep.

The current Links committee contract to run the council-owned Championship, Buddon and Burnside courses is not due to end until 2033.

Public consultation

Earlier this week, Links chief executive Michael Wells briefed Angus officials and councillors on the long-term lease ambition.

It would bring fresh external investment aimed at Carnoustie holding on to its world-class status.

Details of the commercially sensitive Links plan have not been released under a non-disclosure agreement between the parties.

But other options include a council-led arrangement or revised terms for the CGLMC plans

And there will be a full public consultation this summer.

‘Unique public asset’

At a special council meeting on Thursday, finance chief Ian Lorimer said Carnoustie links is a “significant and unique public asset”.

“The decisions carry long-term economic and financial consequences,” he said.

Areas of the draft proposals overlap and that is why a number of options had been brought forward.

“At this stage we have not done enough due diligence on all of the options to recommend only one,” he said.

Council leader David Fairweather – who is exiting local government at May’s election – said: “It is important we get this right.”

Carnoustie councillor Mark McDonald said: “It’s great to see the options are maintaining local and public accessibility of the course and the charitable aspect.

“It is amazing that Angus can host one of the best competitions in the world.”

And he said the scale of the decision meant it was important for people from across the area to take part in the public consultation.

Officials say the options study could cost around £125,000.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: “This is very challenging for elected members. It’s complicated and it’s long-term.

“We need to keep an open mind. And due diligence means due diligence.

“We don’t want to set artificial targets. We can’t afford to make a mistake here.”