Emergency crews rush to Monifieth Beach after woman’s body discovered By Lindsey Hamilton January 21 2022, 5.08pm Updated: January 21 2022, 8.36pm The body of an unnamed woman has been found on Monifieth Beach. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Woman’s body found on beach near Dundee Woman in critical condition after car falls from bridge on to motorway British woman missing after tsunami hits Tonga Family in fresh appeal for help to find Alice Byrne one week after disappearance