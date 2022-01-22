Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Land Rover Defender and quad bikes stolen from rural property near Kirriemuir

By Jake Keith
January 22 2022, 9.46am Updated: January 22 2022, 9.48am
The theft took place in Maryton near Kirriemuir.
A Land Rover and two quad bikes have been stolen from a rural property near Kirriemuir.

CCTV captured the green Land Rover Defender being towed away on a flatbed truck by a silver Mitsubishi.

It was heading from the property in the small village of Maryton towards the A90.

The Land Rover had the registration mark T444 NKO and was taken at 4.10pm on Saturday, January 15.

Police Scotland have appealed for information about the theft, which also included trailers and tools.

Police appeal for information

The other thefts took place sometime between Saturday January 15 and Wednesday January 19.

Police constable Thomas Miller of Forfar Police Station said: “I am appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the Land Rover, quad bikes, trailers and tools to come forward.

“Anyone with any information should contact officers through 101 with reference 0823 of January 19.”

It comes as another farm was hit around the same time just outside Dundee.

Police say “a significant amount of property” was taken from Omachie Farm in Kingennie, including two green and yellow John Deere Gator utility vehicles.

