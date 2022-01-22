Land Rover Defender and quad bikes stolen from rural property near Kirriemuir

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Land Rover and two quad bikes have been stolen from a rural property near Kirriemuir.

CCTV captured the green Land Rover Defender being towed away on a flatbed truck by a silver Mitsubishi.

It was heading from the property in the small village of Maryton towards the A90.

The Land Rover had the registration mark T444 NKO and was taken at 4.10pm on Saturday, January 15.

Police Scotland have appealed for information about the theft, which also included trailers and tools.

Police appeal for information

The other thefts took place sometime between Saturday January 15 and Wednesday January 19.

Police constable Thomas Miller of Forfar Police Station said: “I am appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the Land Rover, quad bikes, trailers and tools to come forward.

“Anyone with any information should contact officers through 101 with reference 0823 of January 19.”

It comes as another farm was hit around the same time just outside Dundee.

Police say “a significant amount of property” was taken from Omachie Farm in Kingennie, including two green and yellow John Deere Gator utility vehicles.