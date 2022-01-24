Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath cliffs fall: Rescue helicopter and lifeboats called to help injured man

By Neil Henderson
January 24 2022, 8.31am Updated: January 24 2022, 11.58am
Coastguard rescue teams at Arbroath cliffs on Sunday.
Coastguard rescue teams at Arbroath cliffs on Sunday. Image: Wallace Ferrier.

An injured man has been rescued from the cliffs at Arbroath after his fall sparked a major emergency response.

Two lifeboat crews, three coastguard teams, a rescue helicopter, police and paramedics rushed to the scene at Seaton shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

An eyewitness saw a “large emergency presence in the area” with coastguard officers and police searching cliffs with the help of the aircraft.

A coastguard spokesperson told The Courier a man was rescued and passed into the care of paramedics.

Helicopter assists in search for man

He said: “We received the alarm at 4.56pm on Sunday to concern for a man who had fallen and was injured on cliffs close to Arbroath.

“Two RNLI crews manning both the all-weather vessel and the inshore craft were deployed from Arbroath station.

“Coastguard teams form Arbroath and Dundee, as well as a third from Stonehaven, were also despatched to the scene.

“A Scottish coastguard helicopter also assisted in the search for the individual.

Emergency crews brought the injured man two safety. Image: Wallace Ferrier.

“A man was located at the scene and, once lifted to safety, was handed over to members of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Coastguard teams were eventually stood down at 7.06pm.”

It is understood the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a call that a man was stuck on Arbroath cliffs at 4.50pm on Sunday.

“Emergency services attended and the man was rescued and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

Woman rushed to hospital in ‘critical condition’ after fire in Forfar

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier