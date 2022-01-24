Arbroath cliffs fall: Rescue helicopter and lifeboats called to help injured man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An injured man has been rescued from the cliffs at Arbroath after his fall sparked a major emergency response.

Two lifeboat crews, three coastguard teams, a rescue helicopter, police and paramedics rushed to the scene at Seaton shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

An eyewitness saw a “large emergency presence in the area” with coastguard officers and police searching cliffs with the help of the aircraft.

A coastguard spokesperson told The Courier a man was rescued and passed into the care of paramedics.

Helicopter assists in search for man

He said: “We received the alarm at 4.56pm on Sunday to concern for a man who had fallen and was injured on cliffs close to Arbroath.

“Two RNLI crews manning both the all-weather vessel and the inshore craft were deployed from Arbroath station.

“Coastguard teams form Arbroath and Dundee, as well as a third from Stonehaven, were also despatched to the scene.

“A Scottish coastguard helicopter also assisted in the search for the individual.

“A man was located at the scene and, once lifted to safety, was handed over to members of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Coastguard teams were eventually stood down at 7.06pm.”

It is understood the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a call that a man was stuck on Arbroath cliffs at 4.50pm on Sunday.

“Emergency services attended and the man was rescued and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”