Man suffers facial injuries in Forfar attack

By Matteo Bell
January 24 2022, 10.17am
Updated: January 24 2022, 11.43am

Chapel Street. Image: Google.

A man has been taken to hospital with facial injuries after an attack in Forfar.

The incident happened at 1.20am on Sunday on the town's Chapel Street.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was approached by two other men, one of whom assaulted him.

Officers are now looking to trace one of the people involved.

He is described as being aged about 18, 6ft 2in and of slim build, with short brown hair and facial hair.

Appeal For Information – Assault, Chapel Street, ForfarWe are currently investigating an alleged assault which took…

Posted by Tayside Police Division on Monday, 24 January 2022

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

"Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/2359/22."