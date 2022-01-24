Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man suffers facial injuries in Forfar attack

By Matteo Bell
January 24 2022, 10.17am Updated: January 24 2022, 11.43am
Chapel Street, Forfar.
Chapel Street. Image: Google.

A man has been taken to hospital with facial injuries after an attack in Forfar.

The incident happened at 1.20am on Sunday on the town’s Chapel Street.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was approached by two other men, one of whom assaulted him.

Officers are now looking to trace one of the people involved.

He is described as being aged about 18, 6ft 2in and of slim build, with short brown hair and facial hair.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/2359/22.”

